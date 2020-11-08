Sections
Home / India News / Four-year-old boy found dead after 88-hour rescue operation

Four-year-old boy found dead after 88-hour rescue operation

The boy, Prahlad Kushwaha of Saitpura village of Niwari district, fell in a 200 feet deep borewell on November 4 while playing near his farm

Updated: Nov 08, 2020, 13:46 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Teams of police, army, State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force held rescue operation for the boy. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

A four-year-old boy, who accidentally fell in a borewell, was found dead in the wee hours of Sunday after rescue operation that lasted for 88 hours in Niwari district, 350 km north east of Bhopal, said police.

The boy, Prahlad Kushwaha of Saitpura village of Niwari district, fell in a 200 feet deep borewell on November 4 while playing near his farm, said Ashish Bhargava, collector, Niwari.

Teams of police, army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) held rescue operation for Prahlad.

“The boy got stuck at around 60 feet of the borwell. A parallel trench of 60 feet was dug out with help of JCB machine. The teams faced difficulties while digging the trench as water was coming out from the borwell. We were continuously supplying oxygen to him,” said Bhargava.



Bhargava said, “When the team rescued him around 3 am on Sunday, he was not responding. He was rushed to district hospital where he was declared brought dead. “

The body has been sent for postmortem.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the victim’s family.

(With inputs from Anupam Pateriya from Sagar)

