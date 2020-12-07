Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / 4th phase of DDC polls: Internet suspended in South Kashmir as ‘precautionary measure’

4th phase of DDC polls: Internet suspended in South Kashmir as ‘precautionary measure’

Meanwhile, as per the figures given by the office of state election commissioner, Kashmir division had recorded an overall polling percentage of 14.87% while Jammu recorded 37.88% up to 11am

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 15:10 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Residents wait in a queue to cast their votes during the fourth phase of District Development Council (DDC) elections, at Laar in Ganderbal district of J&K on December 7. (PTI)

Mobile internet services were again suspended in South Kashmir on Monday even as voting was being held in the fourth phase of district development council (DDC) elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Internet has been suspended today in South Kashmir as the elections are going on.It was suspended in earlier three phases as well,” said one of the senior police officers of South Kashmir not wishing to be identified.

Police control rooms of Pulwama, Anantnag and Shopian dustricts in South Kashmir confirmed that the internet was suspended. Local militancy is more prominent is South Kashmir.

Meanwhile, officials said the fourth phase of DDC elections had recorded a voter percentage of 26.02 % across different constituencies spread over different districts of Jammu and Kashmir till 11am.



As per the figures given by the office of State Election Commissioner, KK Sharma, Kashmir division had recorded an overall polling percentage of 14.87% while Jammu recorded 37.88% up to 11am.

In Kashmir division, Kupwara had recorded voting percentage of 14.8%, Bandipora 27.49%, Baramulla 21.12%, Ganderbal 25.15%, Budgam 21.14%, Pulwama 3.79%, Shopian 1.24%, Kulgam 3.58% and Anantnag 16.28% till 11am.

In Jammu division, Kishtwar had recorded voting percentage of 36.49%, Doda 43.52%, Udhampur 28.65%, Ramban 36.39%, Reasi 26.61%, Kathua 35.37%, Samba 38.58%, Jammu 42.93%, Rajouri 42.35% and Poonch 37.09% till 11am.

The DDC elections are the first major electoral exercise taking place in J&K after the revocation of Article 370 in August last year and the bifurcation of the former state into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The eight-phase election will end on December 19 and the counting will be held on December 22.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Akhilesh Yadav detained outside his house for protesting against farm laws
Dec 07, 2020 14:58 IST
India exported more, imported less from China in 2020 amid border friction
Dec 07, 2020 14:30 IST
4th phase of DDC polls: Internet suspended in South Kashmir as ‘precautionary measure’
Dec 07, 2020 15:10 IST
‘Landmark achievement’: Govt as active Covid-19 cases fall below 400,000
Dec 07, 2020 15:05 IST

latest news

Paytm founder to offer scholarship to two Indian students every year to pursue research at LMSAI at Harvard University
Dec 07, 2020 15:12 IST
Germany eyes tighter curbs as ‘soft’ shutdown fails to slow spread
Dec 07, 2020 15:07 IST
JEST 2021 exam date announced, check full schedule here
Dec 07, 2020 15:06 IST
Take a decision soon to address farmers’ issues, says Gopal Rai to Centre
Dec 07, 2020 15:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.