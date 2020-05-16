Sections
Fourth tranche of economic package will boost job opportunities: PM Modi

Taking to Twitter, the prime minister said important sectors such as coal, minerals, defence, aviation, space and atomic energy have been covered in the announcements made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

Updated: May 16, 2020 20:36 IST

By Press Trust of India, New Delhi

Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday announced the fourth tranche of an overall package of Rs 20 lakh crore to deal with the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic. (AP)

The economic measures announced by his government on Saturday will create many business opportunities and contribute to economic transformation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

“The measures and reforms announced will create many business opportunities and contribute to economic transformation,” he said.

Sitharaman on Saturday announced the fourth tranche of an overall package of Rs 20 lakh crore to deal with the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.



