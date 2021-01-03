Free bus service for farmers who want to join protests at Ghazipur-UP border

Farmers and their family members intending to join protest at Ghazipur border will get free bus service from Bazpur area in US Nagar district of Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region. The buses will ferry farmers twice a week.

Ajit Pratap Singh Randhawa, a social activist and a prominent farmer of Nawabganj Parsel village, in Bazpur, said, “We have started free bus service which will run twice a week on Monday and Thursday for elderly farmers and women intending to join farmer protest at Ghazipur-UP border. Bus service will be available for those who feel uncomfortable travelling on tractor trolleys.”

Bazpur has a significant population of farmers. Farmers of the area are enthusiastically participating in farmers’ agitation against the farm laws since the beginning of the agitation. Around 1,500 unnamed farmers have already been booked by Uttarakhand police for allegedly defying police deployment during the Delhi march held on December 25.

Now, the farmers of the area have started free bus service, especially for elderly farmers and women, indenting to join the agitation at the Ghazipur border.

Randhawa said, “Farmers of the area are leaving for Delhi in tractor trolleys or their vehicles. Those farmers and women who can’t travel by tractor trolleys or don’t have their means of transport will be allowed to join agitation through this bus service.”

Also read: Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin can be used as backup, says AIIMS Director

He said, as far as the financial aspect is concerned, 60-70 gurudwara management committees exist in Bazpur. They have assured us of financial support to manage bus ferries. A ferry to Bazpur costs around Rs 14,000. Some of the financially sound farmers of the area have also assured us to pay individually for bus ferries, he said.

Randhawa said, “Bus will leave with 52 passengers at 9 am and it will return the next day. If the bus doesn’t find sufficient elderly farmers and women then other farmers will be given chance but they will have to register their names at the gurudwara management committee in Bazpur.