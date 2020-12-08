Free mobile app Co-WIN to self-register for Covid-19 vaccine. All you need to know

Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan onTuesday revealed the details of Co-WIN app through which one would be able to self-register for vaccine. (Photo: ANI)

With three vaccine-makers, including Pfizer, having applied for emergency use authorisation in India, the vaccination drive in India is likely to begin shortly. The health ministry on Tuesday revealed details of how the entire vaccination programme will be conducted, though no date has been made public so far. Addressing a press meet on Tuesday, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the Centre has created an application which will monitor the process from the beginning to the end. Co-WIN, the new app will be available for free download, is an upgraded version of the Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network (eVIN).

Here is all you need to know about the app

> This app will be useful for all those engaged in the process — administrators, vaccinators and people who are going to receive these vaccine shots.

> The government will be vaccinating priority groups in the first two phases: frontline workers including all healthcare professionals in the first stage and emergency workers in the second stage. While the data of these people are already being compiled by the state governments,from the third stage onwards where people with co-morbidity will be given vaccines, self-registration will be introduced. And that will happen through the Co-WIN app.

> There are five modules in Co-WIN app: Administrator module, registration module, vaccination module, beneficiary acknowledgement module and report module.

> The administrator module is for the administrators who will be conducting these vaccination sessions. Through these module, they can create sessions and the respective vaccinators and managers will be notified.

> Registration module is for people to get registered for vaccination. It will upload bulk data on co-morbidity provided by local authorities or by surveyors.

> The vaccination module will verify beneficiary details and update vaccination status.

> Beneficiary acknowledgement module will send SMS to beneficiaries. It will also generate QR-based certificates after one gets vaccinated.

> Report module will prepare reports of how many vaccine sessions have been conducted, how many people have attended those, how many people have dropped out etc.

> The app will also send real-time data of the temperature of the cold-storages to the main server.

“Every single India who needs to be vaccinated will be vaccinated, which roughly includes one crore healthcare workers, two crore frontline workers and 27 crore prioritised age group,” Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday quoting the proposal of the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration. “It is to be noted that the government will take a final call on this and these stages may not be sequential. Depending on the availability of the vaccines, these can go on simultaneously,” the secretary said.