‘Freedom to farmers’: BJP’s Nadda after Rajya Sabha’s nod to 2 farm bills

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda said on Sunday the government has, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, given a better future to the farmers of the country after the Rajya Sabha passed two crucial farm bills.

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, were passed by voice vote in the upper house amid opposition protest.

“I congratulate Prime Minister @narendramodi on the passing of the bills brought by the central government for the empowerment of agriculture and farmers in Parliament and wish all the farmer brothers of the country. I also thank all MPs and political parties for their support,” Nadda said in a series of tweets in Hindi.

“The bills The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, passed by Parliament will truly give farmers the freedom to store, harvest and sell their crops and middlemen. Let’s free them from middlemen,” he said.

Also read: ‘Will not sign on farmers’ death warrant’: Heated debate in Parliament as farm bills tabled in Rajya Sabha

“MSP -- minimum support price--was, is and will remain. The system of APMC will also be maintained. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, while showing foresight, has taken these steps for the better future of farmers, which will play an important role in doubling the income of farmers,” he added.

Nadda also criticised the Congress, saying the party, in its manifesto for the Lok Sabha election last year, had talked about abolishing the APMC system, while the MSP and APMC will continue to operate according to these bills. “The Modi government is providing better options to the farmers. After all, why does Rahul Gandhi and Congress not want to see farmers becoming stronger,” he said.

“Congress never brought about any reforms for the empowerment of farmers. It had neither the thought nor the will to do it. Congress has an old habit of doing politics by misleading farmers and the poor. The farmers are aware of the double character of the Congress, they are not going to fall into its mischief,” he added.

Union minister of agriculture and farmer welfare Narendra Singh Tomar moved the crucial farm bills in the Rajya Sabha on Sunday, amid the ongoing protests by farmers in Punjab and Haryana.

“The two bills are historic and will bring a change in the lives of the farmers. The farmers will be able to freely trade their produce anywhere in the country. I want to assure the farmers that these bills are not related to Minimum Support Price (MSP),” Tomar said in the Rajya Sabha.

Two bills were passed; however, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, could not be taken up due to time limitations.

During the heated debate over the contentious farm bills, members of opposition including Trinamool Congress’ Derek O’Brien climbed the chairperson’s podium in protest after their demand for voting on motion to send the farm bills to select panel was not considered. They also showed the rule book to chairperson Harivansh.