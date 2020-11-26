French ambassador meets Adityanath, says keen on partnership with UP

France is keen to collaborate with the Uttar Pradesh government in its ambitious plans to develop sustainable cities, defence industry and aerospace, French ambassador Emmanuel Lenain has said.

Ambassador Lenain’s comments came after he paid a courtesy visit to chief minister Adityanath on Wednesday.

In a tweet, the chief minister said, “We had a fruitful discussion regarding further strengthening the ties between France and India and forging the partnership for leveraging huge potential of Uttar Pradesh.”

For his part, the ambassador tweeted, “Excellent meeting with UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Very impressed by UP dynamism.”

Adityanath reciprocated, saying, “Had a wonderful meeting with Emmanuel Lenain, Ambassador of France to India.”

Describing his first visit to Lucknow as splendid, the ambassador said he was in the city to promote new partnerships between France and Uttar Pradesh.

“UP is young, dynamic, talented. We want to welcome more students from UP in France and have more French companies invest in UP,” he said in another tweet.

The ambassador heaped praise on Alliance Francaise de Lucknow (AFL) and said the centre was very important to the French government.

“The Alliance Française of Lucknow is the youngest in India but already very active thanks to its dynamic team and president Zohra Chatterji! Learning French opens doors to exciting study and job opportunities,” the ambassador said.

Speaking at a reception held in his honour in Lucknow on Wednesday, the ambassador said he was impressed with the dynamism and the huge potential in the state of UP and the embassy will extend full support for its activities.

He added that learning and teaching the French language was very important and helpful to enter into a business collaboration with France.

On the occasion, memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed between Alliance Francaise de Lucknow and partnering organisations, for the promotion of the French language and culture, said director of AFL, Prof Meeta Ghosh.

An MoU between AFL and FICCI was signed by Amit Gupta, who is the head of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commercial Industry, UP State Council. Through this MOU, AFL will extend its support to Indian business houses by honing their linguistic skills for better collaboration with French companies and also appreciating francophone culture.

The second MoU was signed between AFL and Mohammed Abdullah, the managing director, Hotel Lebua, which supports AFL through various collaborative programmes. It is the only heritage hotel in Lucknow that spreads awareness about the French culture and cuisine by offering visitors the luxury of living life French style.

The third MoU was signed between AFL and Prof Kum Kum Ray, the head of the Amity School of Languages and founding director of Amity University, a leading institution in the city, with an international presence.

“Under the MoU, AFL will support the teaching and upgrading of French language skills of French teachers and students,” Ghosh said.