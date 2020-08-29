Sections
Home / India News / French woman shot ‘nude’ video at Rishikesh’s Lakshmanjhula, held

French woman shot ‘nude’ video at Rishikesh’s Lakshmanjhula, held

The woman said she shot the video to promote her business of bead necklaces.

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 12:25 IST

By Kalyan Das | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Dehradun

The woman was later released by the police after they found her explanation credible. (HT Photo/Representative)

A 27-year-old French woman was arrested in Uttarakhand for allegedly getting her nude video shot at Rishikesh’s popular Lakshmanjhula over Ganga, said police on Saturday.

The woman was arrested on Thursday after a local ward councillor Gajendra Sajwan lodged a complaint against the woman on August 25, said police.

RK Saini, senior sub-inspector at Rishikesh’s Muni Ki Reti police station, where the foreign national was booked said, “Sajwan had lodged a complaint that the woman had done a nude video shoot and a photo shoot and put them on social media platforms through which he came to know about it.”

“Based on the complaint, a case was registered against her under the relevant sections of Information Technology Act. During the probe, it was confirmed that the act was done on Lakshmanjhula, which is a public place. Later, some locals said that the woman is living in a hotel in Rishikesh,” said Siani.



After verifying her address, police then went to her hotel and questioned her over the incident.

Also Read: Uttarakhand BJP president tests Covid-19 positive days after hosting party event

“During the questioning, she accepted to have shot the video in nude but claimed she was not aware that it’s illegal in India. She said the video and the photoshoot was intended to promote her bead-necklace business. She was then arrested on Thursday,” said Saini.

However, she was later granted bail.

“It seems that she wasn’t aware that it’s illegal in India, as in France, it’s not so uncommon. She is in Rishikesh since the last four-five months and is staying in a hotel at present,” said Saini.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PM Modi inaugurates agriculture university buildings in UP’s Jhansi
Aug 29, 2020 13:03 IST
IPL 2020 | One more CSK player tests positive for Covid-19
Aug 29, 2020 13:03 IST
No lockdown in NEET and JEE exam cities: Odisha Govt
Aug 29, 2020 12:51 IST
Covid-19: No lockdown in cities conducting JEE, NEET exams, says Odisha govt
Aug 29, 2020 12:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.