Sections
Home / India News / Frequent cyclones linked to climate crisis

Frequent cyclones linked to climate crisis

In the past two years, there have been seven cyclones in the Arabian Sea, though, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the ratio of cyclones in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal — which just witnessed the destructive cyclone Amphan on May 21 — is 1:4.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 03:16 IST

By Jayashree Nandi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A category 4 cyclone has a wind speed of 209-251 kmph, and is referred to as an extremely severe cyclonic storm, while a category 5 cyclone has a wind speed of more than 252 kmph, and is referred to as a super cyclone. (PTI)

The severe cyclonic storm which made landfall south of Alibag in Maharashtra’s Raigad district on Wednesday at 11.30 am is an indication of an increasing frequency of severe cyclones developing in Arabian Sea in the past decade, a trend that studies have linked to climate change.

In the past two years, there have been seven cyclones in the Arabian Sea, though, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD), the ratio of cyclones in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal — which just witnessed the destructive cyclone Amphan on May 21 — is 1:4.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) last year came out with a special report, Ocean and Cryosphere in a Changing Climate, in which it said that extreme rainfall and extreme sea level events associated with some tropical cyclones are being seen to have a cascading impact on coastal areas.

“There is emerging evidence for an increase in annual global proportion of Category 4 or 5 tropical cyclones in recent decades,” the IPCC report had said.



A category 4 cyclone has a wind speed of 209-251 kmph, and is referred to as an extremely severe cyclonic storm, while a category 5 cyclone has a wind speed of more than 252 kmph, and is referred to as a super cyclone.

The IPCC report refers to a 2017 study led by Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences Program, Princeton University, USA, which found that in 2014 and 2015, post-monsoon extremely severe cyclonic storms (ESCS) were first observed over the Arabian Sea causing widespread damage.

The study had concluded that climate change had led to an increase in the occurrence of ESCSs in the Arabian Sea.

“The effect of climate change on Cyclone Nisarga, my answer is “uncertain”. Our research suggests that cyclones would be more frequent during the post monsoon season (October-December) by a series climate model simulations. However, we didn’t find any significant changes in cyclone activity during the pre-monsoon (April-June) season through the climate simulations. It is very difficult to identify if a cyclone (like Nisarga) is generated in line with climate change,” said Hiroyuki Murakami, Project Scientist, University Corporation for Atmospheric Research, Geophysical Fluid Dynamics Laboratory. Murakami is the lead author of the study.

“Rising mean sea levels will contribute to higher extreme sea levels associated with tropical cyclones (very high confidence). Coastal hazards will be exacerbated by an increase in the average intensity, magnitude of storm surge and precipitation rates of tropical cyclones,” the IPCC report further stated.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

US launches probe into digital tax
Jun 04, 2020 02:48 IST
Outrage as jumbo killed by feeding it cracker-filled fruit
Jun 04, 2020 02:38 IST
Police chokeholds being scrutinised around the world
Jun 04, 2020 02:50 IST
UK’s plan to give sanctuary to HK citizens angers China
Jun 04, 2020 02:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.