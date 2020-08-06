Sections
Home / India News / Frequent tectonic activities, climate change causing landslides in Pithoragarh, say experts

Frequent tectonic activities, climate change causing landslides in Pithoragarh, say experts

Frequent small earthquakes in Pithoragarh loosen the soil which then become prone to major landslides during heavy rain.

Updated: Aug 06, 2020 16:57 IST

By BD Kasniyal | Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Pithoragarh

The aftermath of a cloudburst in Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Frequent tectonic activities combined with changing weather patterns due to global warming are causing natural calamities including landslides in the Himalayan region especially Pithoragarh which has been the worst affected district in Uttarakhand this year, say experts.

At least 21 people have died in the hill district of Pithoragarh since April due to various natural tragedies including landslides caused by heavy rains. Over 60 villages in its Munsiyari area were cut off due to heavy rains last month.

Pradeep Kumar assistant geologist, Pithoragarh district said, “The reason behind the natural tragedies in Pithoragarh seems to be a combination of tectonic activities beneath the ground and incessant rains in the higher reaches due to changing weather patterns.”

Kumar had conducted a geological survey of the villages that were hit hard by heavy rain in the last one month.



He added, “The areas of Dharchula, Bangapani and Munsiyari which houses most of the affected villages come under earthquake-prone areas in the Himalayas. These areas suffer small earthquakes round the year because of which the soil becomes loose. And when heavy rains lash these areas, landslides happen leading to severe damage to property and life.”

Scientists at GB Pant National Institute of Himalayan Environment (NIHE) in Almora corroborated Kumar’s contention and said the changing weather pattern has also contributed to the number of natural disasters happening in Pithoragarh.

“The increase in global surface temperature has increased the frequency of cloudbursts and incessant rains in the area. Unfortunately, this seems set to increase in the near future,” Dr RS Rawal, director of GB Pant NIHE.

Dr Rawal, however, said that the scientific community needs more time to study and analyse the changing weather pattern in the Himalayan region including that of Pithoragarh.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Arjun Rampal channels the Joker in 25-year-old throwback pictures
Aug 06, 2020 18:05 IST
Hiroshima day: Bomb survivors lament Japan not doing enough for nuke ban
Aug 06, 2020 18:05 IST
‘Love is not tourism,’ says couple separated for 6 months by coronavirus
Aug 06, 2020 17:59 IST
IIM Sirmaur commences academic session, virtual classes to be held
Aug 06, 2020 18:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.