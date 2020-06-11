Sections
Fresh locust attack reported from UP, Maharashtra, Rajasthan

Over the past two to three days, the wind direction has been favourable for locusts to move towards farmlands adjoining forests towards Nagpur, said Locust Warning Organisation deputy director KL Gurjar.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 08:25 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mumbai/Lucknow/Jaipur

A child attempts to chase away a swarm of locusts over a field in the outskirts of Prayagraj on Wednesday. (PTI File Photo )

Swarms of desert locust have entered farm land in Nagpur in Maharashtra and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh, even as the worst affected Rajasthan has decided to send agriculture officers to districts to monitor the damage to crops and prepare for the next round of locust attack expected by mid-July.

Over the past two to three days, the wind direction has been favourable for the pests to move towards farmlands adjoining forests towards Nagpur, said Locust Warning Organisation deputy director KL Gurjar.

In UP’s Prayagraj, a swarm entered the villages of Koraon and Meja development blocks. “We are trying our best to chase them away,” said Akansha Rana, SDM, Karchana.

