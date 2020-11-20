Sections
Home / India News / Fresh snow, rainfall in upper reaches of Kashmir bring mercury further down

Fresh snow, rainfall in upper reaches of Kashmir bring mercury further down

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted an improvement in the weather for the next two days in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 08:47 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times Srinagar

Tourists enjoy the clear weather after snowfall at Gulmarg, in Srinagar on Thursday. (ANI)

There as fresh snow and rainfall in the upper reaches of Kashmir on Thursday night, leading to a drop in the night temperature.

Snow and rainfall was reported in Sonmarg and Drass areas of Kashmir and Ladakh.The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted an improvement in the weather for the next two days in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

However, IMD has also predicted another spell of rain and snowfall from November 22. “Another spell of rain and snowfall could likely take place on the evening of November 23 to November 25.The main activity could be on November 24 which may lead to temporary closure various vulnerable passes. The spell seems to lesser than earlier ones,” said IMD, J&K and Ladakh.

