‘Friends who had gone away are back, will work together’: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that it is natural for MLAs to be upset and the way the chain of events took place in the past month. He said that those who had gone away from the party are finally back and he hopes to work together for the benefit of the state.

“We will work together. Our friends who had gone away have now come back. I hope that we will do away with all our differences and fulfill our resolve to serve the state,” Gehlot said.

“It’s natural for MLAs to be upset. The manner in which this episode occurred and the way in which they stayed for a month, it was natural. I’ve explained to them that sometimes we need to be tolerant if we have to serve the nation, state, people and save the democracy,” the chief minister added.

Gehlot said that the fight is to save the democracy and it will continue.

“All our MLAs stayed together for such a long time. This is a victory of the people of Rajasthan,” Gehlot added.

The Congress party is looking at a closed chapter to over a month-long political tussle in Rajasthan after former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot met with party leadership on Monday night. Later, the MLAs met top Congress leaders and were assured that their grievances would be redressed in a time.

Senior leader and party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said that Pilot and the supporting MLAs have resolved to work with the Congress government in Rajasthan and for strengthening the party in the state.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi also announced the formation of a three-member committee that would hear the grievances of rebel leaders.