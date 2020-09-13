Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / ‘From 50,000 in May to over 36 lakh in September, India’s Covid-19 recoveries rise exponentially’: Health ministry

‘From 50,000 in May to over 36 lakh in September, India’s Covid-19 recoveries rise exponentially’: Health ministry

The country recorded highest ever single-day Covid-19 recoveries of 81,533 on Saturday, according to the health ministry.

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 08:37 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a person for coronavirus testing, at Shahdra Dispensary in New Delhi on Saturday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

The Union health ministry on Sunday said that India’s Covid-19 recovery has witnessed a steep exponential rise and attributed it to aggressive testing and prompt surveillance. The country’s recovery rate stands at 77.77 per cent.

“India’s Covid-19 recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 36 lakh in September. A high level of more than 70,000 recoveries reported every day. Recoveries are nearly 3.8 times the active cases (under 1/4 total cases),” the ministry said in a statement.

“Focussed, collaborative, responsive and effective measures of early identification through high and aggressive testing, prompt surveillance and tracking coupled with standardised high-quality clinical care have in tandem led to these encouraging outcomes,” it further said in the statement.

The ministry had said on Saturday that India’s Covid-19 case fatality rate further dropped to 1.66 per cent.



Sixty per cent of the total recovered cases are being reported from five states - Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, the ministry said.

The country recorded highest ever single-day recoveries of 81,533 on Saturday, according to the ministry.

India’s Covid-19 caseload mounted to 46,59,984 on Saturday with a record 97,570 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 77,472 with 1,201 people succumbing to the infection in a span of 24 hours.

Sixty nine per cent of the fatalities are concentrated in five states and union territories of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi, it said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘India’s Covid-19 recoveries rise exponentially’: Health ministry
Sep 13, 2020 08:37 IST
Congress dissenters chart next step
Sep 13, 2020 02:41 IST
PM Modi to inaugurate three petroleum projects in Bihar on Sunday
Sep 13, 2020 08:19 IST
50th BSF-BGB high-level talks begin in Dhaka today
Sep 13, 2020 08:07 IST

latest news

‘India’s Covid-19 recoveries rise exponentially’: Health ministry
Sep 13, 2020 08:37 IST
Delhi to have partly cloudy, humid Sunday: IMD
Sep 13, 2020 08:37 IST
Kolkata Metro specials and more than 2500 buses on road for NEET examinees
Sep 13, 2020 08:37 IST
Chemistry problem gets a Nicki Minaj rap inspired twist. Check it out
Sep 13, 2020 08:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.