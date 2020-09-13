‘From 50,000 in May to over 36 lakh in September, India’s Covid-19 recoveries rise exponentially’: Health ministry

A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a person for coronavirus testing, at Shahdra Dispensary in New Delhi on Saturday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

The Union health ministry on Sunday said that India’s Covid-19 recovery has witnessed a steep exponential rise and attributed it to aggressive testing and prompt surveillance. The country’s recovery rate stands at 77.77 per cent.

“India’s Covid-19 recoveries have witnessed a steep exponential rise - from 50,000 in May to over 36 lakh in September. A high level of more than 70,000 recoveries reported every day. Recoveries are nearly 3.8 times the active cases (under 1/4 total cases),” the ministry said in a statement.

“Focussed, collaborative, responsive and effective measures of early identification through high and aggressive testing, prompt surveillance and tracking coupled with standardised high-quality clinical care have in tandem led to these encouraging outcomes,” it further said in the statement.

The ministry had said on Saturday that India’s Covid-19 case fatality rate further dropped to 1.66 per cent.

Sixty per cent of the total recovered cases are being reported from five states - Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh, the ministry said.

The country recorded highest ever single-day recoveries of 81,533 on Saturday, according to the ministry.

India’s Covid-19 caseload mounted to 46,59,984 on Saturday with a record 97,570 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 77,472 with 1,201 people succumbing to the infection in a span of 24 hours.

Sixty nine per cent of the fatalities are concentrated in five states and union territories of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Delhi, it said.