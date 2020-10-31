From address at Statue of Unity to seaplane service launch: PM Modi’s visit to Gujarat

Prime minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone of various projects in Kevadia on Friday. (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on the final day of his two-day visit to his home state of Gujarat visit, is slated to inaugurate various projects on Saturday. PM Modi had inaugurated as many as 17 new projects, including new tourist attractions near the Statue of Unity at Kevadiya in Narmada district, on Friday. PM Modi visited the Statue of Unity in Kevadia on the occasion of National Unity Day and paid his respects to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his 145th birth anniversary. Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, also known as the National Unity Day, is observed to commemorate Sardar Patel, India’s first home minister.

Here’s what PM Modi will do on the second day of visit to Gujarat:

1. PM Modi offered floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the Statue of Unity in the state’s Narmada district.

2. He witnessed Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade and addressed the gathering.

3. PM Modi will address probationers of Indian Civil Services at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, through a video conference from Kevadia.

4. The Prime Minister will then inaugurate the Water Aerodrome in Kevadia following which he will also inaugurate the seaplane service, which will ply from Kevadia to Sabarmati riverfront in Ahmedabad.

PM visit’s Day 1 in Gujarat

1. PM Modi inaugurated many new projects on Friday like the Arogya Van, Ekta Mall, Children’s Nutrition Park and Sardar Patel Zoological Park/ Jungle Safari.

2. The Arogya Van (health forest) is spread over 17 acres with a wide range of medicinal plants and boasts of five lakh plants of 380 species. It also has a `yoga and meditation’ garden, souvenir shop and a cafeteria serving “Ayurveda foods”.

3. Ekta Mall is a unique store near the Statue of Unity where tourists can buy handloom and handicraft products from various states. The two-storey air-conditioned complex is spread over 35,000 square feet and houses 20 emporia.

4. Children Nutrition Park, dubbed as the world’s first such technology-driven theme park is developed over 35,000 square meters. The park has 47 attractions providing “infotainment” to children with the underlying theme of “Sahi Poshan Desh Roshan”; thus, reiterating the importance of nutritious food for children.

5. Jungle Safari is a state-of-the-art Zoological Park spread across 375 acres and seven levels, spread across 375 acres. It houses over 1,100 indigenous and exotic birds and animals of more than 100 species including tigers, lions, giraffes, zebras and leopards. The Safari also boasts of two of world’s largest geodesic dome aviaries.

6. The Ekta Cruise is a ferry ride from Shrestha Bharat Bhavan to Statue of Unity in Kevadia in Gujarat. The 40-minute ride can be covered by a boat which can ferry 200 passengers at a time.

7. The Unity Glow Garden is the first of its kind garden in India, developed in 3.61 acres with a glimmering array of illuminated installations.

8. The Cactus Garden spread in 25 acres on the opposite bank of the river. It is home to more than 450 species with a total of 6 lakh plants including 1.9 lakh cactus plants in an area spread over 25 acres.

9. Prime Minister Modi also inaugurated dynamic lighting for the Sardar Sarovar Dam in Gujarat and unveiled the website of Statue of Unity in all the UN official languages and launched the Kevadia App.

(With agency inputs)