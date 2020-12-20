From Churu to Amritsar: These are the coldest places in northwest India

The met department also notified that isolated pockets over Punjab and Uttar Pradesh can witness dense to very dense fog from December 21. (Parveen Kumar/Hindustan Times)

Delhi on Sunday recorded the season’s coldest morning as the mercury dipped to 3.4 degrees Celsius, as per the data provided by India Meteorological Department (IMD). The chilly waves blowing from the snow-clad mountains of the Western Himalayas has swept through the northern plains of India.

Amritsar in Punjab recorded the lowest temperature in northern plains at 1 degrees Celsius on Sunday, closely trailed by Churu in Rajasthan at 1.6 degrees Celsius, as per the latest data released by IMD. In Uttar Pradesh, the mercury dipped as low as 2.8 degrees Celsius in Shahjahanpur and Fursatganj. Gaya recorded the lowest in Bihar at 4 degrees Celsius. Narnaul reported the lowest at 2.4 degrees Celsius in Haryana and Chandigarh.

Mount Abu, the hill station in Rajasthan, was freezing at -1.4 degrees on Saturday night while in the plains Churu recorded the lowest temperature at -1 degrees Celsius. Fatehpur followed it closely with -0.8 degrees on Saturday night. Rajasthan’s Mount Abu, Sikar and Churu have been recording lowest temperatures since the past three days.

IMD on Saturday had projected strong surface winds with a speed of 10-20kmph over parts of northwest India during the next two days. The met department also notified that isolated pockets over Punjab and Uttar Pradesh can witness dense to very dense fog from December 21.

Besides this, the department has also predicted some relief and said that there will be a rise in minimum temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius over northwest India during the next 48 hours. While the temperature will fall by 2-4 degrees over central parts of the country and will remain below by 2-4 degrees over east India during the same time.