From Covid-19 vaccine promise to heavyweight BJP campaign: Why all eyes are on Hyderabad civic body election

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) polls are scheduled to be held next week on December 1 and votes will be counted on December 4. Voting is scheduled to be held in 150 municipal constituencies or wards in the GHMC polls to elect a mayor for the corporation that has been allotted the budget of Rs 5380 crore this year.

Past elections

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) won the last civic polls by winning 99 wards, while BJP won only four. Other parties like Asaduddin Owaisi’s All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won 44, while Congress managed to pocket two wards and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) just one. BJP, after its unexpected victory in assembly by-elections, is all set to give a tough fight in the local polls.

BJP entry

The ruling party is eyeing to fortify its presence in Telangana after winning the by-election in the Dubbaka assembly constituency earlier this month. It was an unexpected win as the seat was with the TRS. The seat had previously gone to TRS.

The party believes that this civic poll can be its entry ticket to the state. The party is leaving no stone unturned to win the municipal elections. BJP’s top leaders are flying in for campaigning. Party president JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah will visit the state this weekend while Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Prakash Javadekar have visited the state earlier this week and done their part.

Manifestos and promises

The civic poll has become noteworthy considering the promises that the BJP has made. After Bihar election, the BJP has promised free Covid-19 vaccines in Hyderabad as well apart from tests for all, free water, free power, free tablets and PCs, high-speed Wifi for economically backward children in the GHMC election. It has also promised the state a ‘Mukti Diwas’ as a state function on September 17, one lakh houses under PMAY scheme, rejuvenation of the Musi river etc.

Politics

The BJP has alleged secret alliance between AIMIM and TRS that are known to have friendly relations. However, TRS has denied all such allegations.

the BJP has also alleged that TRS hopes to win elections on the crutch of “illegal immigrants” whom the party has included in the voter list. Why the so-called “illegal immigrants” have been granted Aadhaar card, the TRS asked.

The AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi had also dared the prime minister to come and campaign in the state for the local elections.

The saffron party has presented itself as the best alternative to the TRS that has been severely criticized for its poor management of floods after heavy rains of October and irregular cash disbursement as part of the relief scheme. TRS leaders were also accused of distributing relief money to its party sympathizers.

December 4 will reveal the results whether BJP’s high-voltage campaigning in a civic poll pays off.