Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / ‘From Hollywood to Haridwar, people taking Yoga seriously’: PM Modi on ‘Mann ki Baat’

‘From Hollywood to Haridwar, people taking Yoga seriously’: PM Modi on ‘Mann ki Baat’

He also asked the people to stay vigilant as a major part of the country’s economy will now open up after four phases of lockdown.

Updated: May 31, 2020 11:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation through his monthly radio address ‘Mann ki Baat’ on Sunday. (ANI Photo)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that people are realising the true potential of Yoga and Ayurveda as they battle the coronavirus pandemic.

“During the coronavirus crisis, I had a chance to speak to many world leaders. In their conversation, they expressed great interest in Yoga and Ayurveda. Some leaders enquired how Yoga and Ayurveda can help in these times,” PM Modi said during the 65th ‘Mann ki Baat’, his monthly radio address.

“People are becoming more health conscious as Yoga is getting associated with their lives. During coronavirus crisis too, from Hollywood to Haridwar, people re paying serious attention to Yoga while being at home,” he said.

“Everywhere, people are willing to know more and adopt Yoga and Ayurveda. Many people who have never practiced Yoga are either taking classes online or learning it through online videos,” the Prime Minister said.



He added that in true terms, Yoga is good for community, immunity and unity.

He also gave details about how Yoga can help in battling Covid-19.

“This virus affects our respiratory system the most. In Yoga, there are many pranayams (breathing exercises) to strengthen the respiratory system. We have been seeing their effects for a long time. These are time-tested techniques which have their own significance,” PM Modi said.

He also asked the people to stay vigilant as a major part of the country’s economy will now open up after four phases of lockdown.

“With all due precautions, passenger flights have resumed. Gradually industrial activities are rebooting. It means a large chunk of the economy has now opened up. Now, we need to be even more vigilant,” PM Modi said.

On Saturday, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of “all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning June 1”.

The Prime Minister had on March 24 announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended, in phases, till May 31.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘From Hollywood to Haridwar, people taking Yoga seriously’: PM Modi on ‘Mann ki Baat’
May 31, 2020 11:52 IST
Practice Yoga to help reduce stress and stay fit during lockdown
May 31, 2020 11:42 IST
Low-pressure area off Mumbai coast brewing into a cyclonic storm: IMD
May 31, 2020 11:40 IST
‘I can’t breathe’ protests heat up as curfews imposed in several US cities
May 31, 2020 11:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.