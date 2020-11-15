From Joe Biden to Boris Johnson, world leaders extend Diwali greetings

Children celebrate Diwali with crackers at housing society near Dandekar bridge on Saturday in Pune, India. (Photo by Rahul Raut/HT PHOTO)

Leaders from around the world extended their greetings to people who celebrated festival of light Diwali, that marks the victory of good over evil, lightness over darkness and knowledge over ignorance.

US President-elect Joe Biden tweeted, “To the millions of Hindus, Jains,Sikhs, and Buddhists celebrating the Festival of Lights, @DrBiden and I sendour best wishes for a #HappyDiwali. May your new year be filled with hope,happiness, and prosperity. Sal Mubarak.”

Vice president-elect Kamala Harris, who scripted history by becoming the first Indian-American and Black woman vice president in the US, extended greetings on the occasion of Diwali, “HappyDiwali and Sal Mubarak! @DouglasEmhoff and I wish everyone celebrating aroundthe world a safe, healthy, and joyous new year.”

President Trump shared a picture of him lighting a lamp in the White House. ‘Happy Diwali’ was written on the photo. In an official statement issued by the White House, Trump said, “The United States is a deeply faithful nation, and I am proud of my administration’s work defending the constitutional right of all Americans to live and worship according to their conscience. Wherever Americans light diyas to celebrate Diwali, our nation shines bright as a beacon of religious liberty for all people.”

UK prime minister Boris Johnson tweeted, “Happy #Diwali and #BandiChhorDivas! I know that this year celebrations will be different, but I am filled with respect for the way British Hindus, Sikhs and Jains have gone out of their way to help others throughout this pandemic.”

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, said in his message, “This brings you all my warmest greetings on the occasion of Diwali and, for those of you marking a New Year, let me wish you a happy, peaceful and prosperous year ahead.”

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau said in his tweet, “Diwali reminds us that truth, light, andgoodness will always prevail. To celebrate that hopeful message and mark thisimportant festival, I joined a virtual celebration earlier this evening. HappyDiwali to everyone celebrating!”

Australian prime minister Scott Morrison extended his greetings to “Australia’s good friend@narendramodi”. “Wishing everyone celebrating Diwali, a very happyfestival of lights. Shubh Diwali.”

Prime minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong tweeted, “Deepavali symbolises the triumph of good over evil, and light over dark, and so this year’s celebrations take on a poignant significance after the events of this turbulent year. We are not out of the woods just yet, but if all of us continue being vigilant, we too can triumph over this ordeal.”

Austria’s chancellor Sebastian Kurz said, “I wish PM @narendramodi and all those celebrating a happy festival of lights, a happy Diwali! Shubh Diwali.”