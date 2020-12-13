From JP Nadda to Amit Shah, here are some BJP leaders who contracted Covid-19

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) president JP Nadda said on Sunday he has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and has isolated himself at home. The 60-year-old Nadda shared the news on his Twitter account and said that he has been following all the guidelines for home isolation. The BJP leader said that he got the test done after he experienced some initial symptoms.

“I got the test done after experiencing the initial symptoms of corona and the report came back positive. My health is fine and I have been following all the guidelines for home isolation on the advice of doctors. I request everyone who has come in contact with me in the last few days to please isolate yourself and get yourself checked,” Nadda tweeted in Hindi.

Before Nadda, several leaders of the BJP and other political parties have contracted the viral disease. Union home minister Amit Shah was the first member of the Union cabinet to test positive for Covid-19 on August 2. The senior BJP leader was admitted to Medanta Hospital in Gurgaon. The 55-year-old said a fortnight later that he had tested negative for the viral infection.

Shah was later admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 18 for post-Covid-19 care after he had complained of fatigue and body ache. Shah was again admitted to AIIMS on September 13 for two days for a complete medical check-up ahead of Parliament monsoon session,

Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari, Union culture and tourism minister Prahlad Singh Patel, Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan, minister of state for parliamentary affairs and heavy industries Arjun Ram Meghwal, Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik, Union minister of state for agriculture Kailash Chaudhary and Union minister of women and child development Smriti Irani are some of the political leaders who have contracted Covid-19 and recovered.

Minister of state for railways, Suresh Angadi, died due to the coronavirus disease in September. He was 65. Angadi was a Lok Sabha member from Belgaum in Karnataka. Other politicians who contracted the disease include Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

India’s tally of the coronavirus disease went up to 98,57,029 on Sunday after 30,254 new cases were recorded in the last 24 hours. The number of active cases of Covid-19 went down further to 356,546 and 9,357,464 patients have been cured or discharged from hospitals. The country also recorded 391 new fatalities, which pushed its death toll to 143,019, according to health ministry figures.