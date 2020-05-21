From Maharashtra to Delhi: List of states with more than 10,000 Covid-19 cases in India

Over 10,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in the national capital so far. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)

The number of coronavirus cases in the country is on the rapid rise. Although the national tally has breached the one-lakh mark, the Ministry of Health says that the rate of recovery in the country shows a positive sign.

On Wednesday, ministry’s joint secretary Lav Agarwal said that Covid-19 recovery rate is around 39.62% in India.

Despite this, there are four states where the incidence of coronavirus is quite high and the tally has breached the 10,000-mark. In Maharashtra, coronavirus cases soar above 35,000.

Here’s a look at states with over 10,000 Covid-19 cases:

Maharashtra

The state is inching toward a grim milestone. More than one-third of Covid-19 cases in the country come from Maharashtra which has reported more than 37,000 coronavirus cases. As of Wednesday, the state has reported 1,325 deaths while more than 9,600 people have recovered from the infection. Mumbai is the worst affected city not only in Maharashtra but in the entire country, accounting for more than 22,000 coronavirus cases.

Tamil Nadu

The southern state has reported more than 12,000 coronavirus cases and 84 Covid-19 fatalities. More than 4,800 patients have recovered in the state.

Gujarat

As per the Ministry of Health, coronavirus cases in Gujarat have crossed the 12,000-mark. Gujarat has seen more than 700 people die from Covid-19 while more than 5,000 people have recovered from the disease or have been discharged from the hospitals. Ahmedabad is the worst-hit district here accounting for more than half of the overall cases.

Delhi

Over 10,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in the national capital so far. More than 160 people have died in Delhi due to coronavirus while over 4,700 patients have recovered from the deadly contagion.

A day after the fourth phase of coronavirus lockdown kicked-in and the national capital braced up for relaxation in measures, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and urged the citizens to follow the lockdown with discipline to fight Covid-19

Over 5,000 Covid-19 cases

Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh have reported more than 5,000 coronavirus cases till date.

Over 3,000 Covid-19 cases

In Uttar Pradesh, coronavirus cases are rapidly inching toward the 5,000-mark. West Bengal nears the 3,000-mark with over 2,900 coronavirus cases till date.