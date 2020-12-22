From mini India to AMU’s buildings: Highlights from PM Modi’s speech at varsity’s centenary celebration

The Prime Minister also released a postal stamp as part of the celebration. This was also the first event at AMU that he was a part of. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the centenary celebration of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) via video conference on Tuesday. AMU chancellor Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin and Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank were also present.

The Prime Minister also released a postal stamp as part of the celebration. This was also the first event at AMU that he was a part of.

Here are the highlights from his speech:

* The history of education attached to AMU buildings was an integral part of India’s heritage and that he has met several proud AMU graduates during his foreign visits. He said that AMU crafted, polished and inspired millions to contribute towards society.

* The country was on a path where every citizen could benefit from the country’s development rest assured about their constitutional rights and freedom without any form of discrimination. He said that the country was on a path where nobody would be left behind or discriminated against on grounds of religion and that everyone would enjoy equal opportunities.

* PM Modi also praised AMU for its work during the coronavirus pandemic. He said that AMU’s work towards conducting free tests, making isolation wards, creating plasma banks and contributing to PM CARES Fund was unprecedented and that it showed the seriousness of fulfilling obligations towards society.

* He said that the school dropout rate among Muslim girls used to be 70%, a situation that persisted for 70 years, but thanks to the government’s Swachh Bharat Mission, toilets were built in villages which exponentially helped these girls, and as a result, the drop out rate has fallen to 30%.

* The Prime Minister called AMU a ‘Mini India’ thanks to its various departments, dozens of hostels, thousands of teachers and professors. He said that the diversity that was on show was not only the strength of the university but also that of the nation.

* He urged the university to not let the strength of this diversity get weakened and said that they should work together to ensure that spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat’ grows stronger day by day in the campus of AMU.

*The PM said that nearly 100 years ago, the Founder-Chancellor of AMU, Begum Sultan, worked towards the creation of the modern Muslim community, and with the abolition of practices like talaq, the country had moved in that direction.

*He congratulated AMU on the enrolment of women increasing to 35% and said that his government was committed to the education and empowerment of Muslim women.