Home / India News / From President Kovind to CM Kejriwal: How leaders, politicians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020

From President Kovind to CM Kejriwal: How leaders, politicians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020

Scores of leaders and politicians took to the comfort of their homes to break into asanas or perform breathing exercises on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2020.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 09:10 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

President Ram Nath Kovind performing yoga asanas. (Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the significance of yoga and pranayama on the sixth edition of International Yoga Day 2020 on Sunday. He urged everyone to make yoga and pranayama part of their routine.

Although the Covid-19 crisis could not let the recreation of large public events to commemorate the day like those during the previous years, the spirit was not dampened by the pandemic. People adhered to social distancing and preventive guidelines while performing yoga and pranayama in small groups. Keeping the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in mind, this year’s theme is ‘Yoga at home and Yoga with family’.

Scores of leaders and politicians took to the comfort of their homes to break into asanas or perform breathing exercises.

In pics: India celebrates Yoga Day 2020 amid Covid-19 crisis



President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted out pictures of him performing yoga.



Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and his spouse performed yoga at the lawns of Uparashtrapati Bhawan today.

 

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal stayed at his residence and performed yoga to commemorate the day.

Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda was seen performing a host of yoga asanas in a small group at his residence.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also performed yoga at his residence.

International Yoga Day, PM Modi’s brainchild, came into existence in the year 2014 when the prime minister rallied for the international observance of a day dedicated to yoga every year.

