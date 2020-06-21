From Swami Ramdev to CM Trivendra Singh Rawat, International Yoga Day celebrated in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and other state ministers performed yoga at their respective houses on the occasion of International Yoga Day on Sunday. The ministers performed asanas while observing social distancing norms.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev also performed yoga at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar while practising social distancing. At Patanjali Yogpeeth, the day was celebrated with a fine presentation of Vedic culture along with chanting of mantras.

Chief minister Rawat performed yoga as per the yoga practice protocol of the AYUSH department. In view of the circumstances due to Covid-19 this year, a public programme of yoga was not organised.

In pics: Security personnel perform yoga in spine-chilling temperature

Rawat said, “Due to the successful efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the whole world is celebrating June 21 as Yoga Day. We are organising Yoga Day this time under special circumstances. It is very important for our immunity to be strong to fight the Covid-19 epidemic and through yoga, we can increase our immunity.”

The chief minister also said that incorporating regular yoga in daily lifestyle for one hour will make one healthy, increase immunity and encouraged others to do the same.

Madan Kaushik, state cabinet minister and spokesperson for the Uttarakhand government practised Yoga at his residence in Haridwar. “Yoga provides the ability to bring physical and mental stability. In order to overcome and emerge from the coronavirus conditions, our health must be good, our body’s immunity is strong, for which yoga is important,” he said.

Rekha Arya, state minister for women and child development, celebrated International Yoga Day with Aanganwadi functionaries in limited numbers at MKP Degree College Dehradun. Aanganwadi workers have been playing a major role during the Covid-19 pandemic by spreading awareness at the village level across the state.

“In the present circumstances, it is necessary to be physically healthy as well as mentally healthy. Yoga has therapeutic properties. It is beneficial mentally, physically and spiritually. Today the entire modern world is facing an epidemic with lifestyle disorders. We have to be self-aware and build our immunity to fight this epidemic and also inspire others and make them understand that Yoga can be the base of a healthy life,” said Arya.