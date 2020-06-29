Sections
From Tik Tok, UC Browser to Baidu Map: Complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 21:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Anubha  Rohatgi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A person holds a smartphone with Tik Tok logo displayed in this picture illustration . (REUTERS)

India on Monday banned 59 mobile applications linked to China and asked phone companies to block them. The order came two weeks after the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.

“The Ministry of Information Technology, invoking it’s power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 and in view of the emergent nature of threats has decided to block 59 apps since in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order,” a government order issued late on Monday evening said.

“This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace,” the order added.

Among them are TikTok, WeChat, Weibo, Baidu Map and Xender



The complete list is as follows:

1.TikTok

2.Shareit

3.Kwai

4.UC Browser

5.Baidu map

6.Shein

7.Clash of Kings

8.DU battery saver

9.Helo

10.Likee

11.YouCam makeup

12.Mi Community

13.CM Browers

14.Virus Cleaner

15.APUS Browser

16.ROMWE

17.Club Factory

18.Newsdog

19.Beutry Plus

20.WeChat

21.UC News

22.QQ Mail

23.Weibo

24.Xender

25.QQ Music

26.QQ Newsfeed

27.Bigo Live

28.SelfieCity

29.Mail Master

30.Parallel Space

31.Mi Video Call – Xiaomi

32.WeSync

33.ES File Explorer

34.Viva Video – QU Video Inc

35.Meitu

36.Vigo Video

37.New Video Status

38.DU Recorder

39.Vault- Hide

40.Cache Cleaner DU App studio

41.DU Cleaner

42.DU Browser

43.Hago Play With New Friends

44.Cam Scanner

45.Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile

46.Wonder Camera

47.Photo Wonder

48.QQ Player

49.We Meet

50.Sweet Selfie

51.Baidu Translate

52.Vmate

53.QQ International

54.QQ Security Center

55.QQ Launcher

56.U Video

57.V fly Status Video

58.Mobile Legends

59.DU Privacy

