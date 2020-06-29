From Tik Tok, UC Browser to Baidu Map: Complete list of 59 China-linked apps banned by India
India on Monday banned 59 mobile applications linked to China and asked phone companies to block them. The order came two weeks after the violent face-off between Indian and...
India on Monday banned 59 mobile applications linked to China and asked phone companies to block them. The order came two weeks after the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley.
“The Ministry of Information Technology, invoking it’s power under section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with the relevant provisions of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009 and in view of the emergent nature of threats has decided to block 59 apps since in view of information available they are engaged in activities which is prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order,” a government order issued late on Monday evening said.
“This move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace,” the order added.
Among them are TikTok, WeChat, Weibo, Baidu Map and Xender
The complete list is as follows:
1.TikTok
2.Shareit
3.Kwai
4.UC Browser
5.Baidu map
6.Shein
7.Clash of Kings
8.DU battery saver
9.Helo
10.Likee
11.YouCam makeup
12.Mi Community
13.CM Browers
14.Virus Cleaner
15.APUS Browser
16.ROMWE
17.Club Factory
18.Newsdog
19.Beutry Plus
20.WeChat
21.UC News
22.QQ Mail
23.Weibo
24.Xender
25.QQ Music
26.QQ Newsfeed
27.Bigo Live
28.SelfieCity
29.Mail Master
30.Parallel Space
31.Mi Video Call – Xiaomi
32.WeSync
33.ES File Explorer
34.Viva Video – QU Video Inc
35.Meitu
36.Vigo Video
37.New Video Status
38.DU Recorder
39.Vault- Hide
40.Cache Cleaner DU App studio
41.DU Cleaner
42.DU Browser
43.Hago Play With New Friends
44.Cam Scanner
45.Clean Master – Cheetah Mobile
46.Wonder Camera
47.Photo Wonder
48.QQ Player
49.We Meet
50.Sweet Selfie
51.Baidu Translate
52.Vmate
53.QQ International
54.QQ Security Center
55.QQ Launcher
56.U Video
57.V fly Status Video
58.Mobile Legends
59.DU Privacy