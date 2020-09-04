Sections
From working under stress to taking pride in uniform: Top quotes from PM’s speech to young IPS officers

The Prime Minister addressed the ‘Dikshant Parade’ of the passing-out batch of IPS officers via videoconference

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 13:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

PM Modi addressing graduating IPS officers (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday addressed the ‘Dikshant Parade’ of probationary Indian Police Service (IPS) officers graduating from the prestigious Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad.

Here are some of the key quotes from the Prime Minister’s speech to the young police officers:

Working under stress

The Prime Minister stressed on the importance of yoga and pranayam for those working under stress. He said that anyone who does yoga and pranayam will never feel stressed no matter how burdened they are with work.

‘Human’ face of police



Praising the country’s police force for their work during the coronavirus pandemic, especially during the lockdown, PM Modi said that due to their good work during this period, the ‘human’ face of khaki uniform has been engraved in people’s memory.



Pride in uniform

He then advised the young police officers to take pride in their uniform instead of flexing its power. “Never lose the respect for your khaki uniform,” the Prime Minister said in his virtual address.

Don’t be a ‘Singham’

He also remarked that after watching films like Singham, some police officers start thinking ‘highly’ of themselves. He advised them against doing any such thing because this would lead to their good work being ignored.

Be alert and prepared

PM Modi also stressed how in this profession, the probability of encountering something ‘unexpected’ is quite high. Therefore, he said, officers should be alert and prepared to encounter them.

