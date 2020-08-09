Frontline doctor among 13 Covid-19-related deaths in J&K, toll rises to 472

Dr M Ashraf Mir was working as medical officer at District Hospital Pulwama and was infected last month in the line of duty. (Photo Credit: Shahid Choudhary / Twitter)

A frontline doctor was among the 13 people who died of Covid-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, taking the death toll in the region to 472. The total number of positive cases in the Union Territory rose to 24,897 with 507 more infections reported during the day, officials said.

M Ashraf Mir, in his early 40s, was working as medical officer at District Hospital, Pulwama and was infected last month in the line of duty. He died at Shere Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences in Srinagar on Sunday morning. Officials said that the doctor died of post-Covid complications.

“He had turned already Covid negative more than a week back and died of Covid complications,” a health official said.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, while expressing his condolences over his death, termed Mir a ‘Corona Warrior’ who will be missed by all.

“Lt Governor prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul of this great Corona Warrior, who laid his life for welfare of humanity and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss,” an official spokesman said.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Shahid Choudhary, said in a tweet: “The limitless cruelty of this global pandemic has put us all in grief & sorrow. Braving all odds, health professionals continue to risk their own lives to save others’. Condolences to the family & fraternity. RIP”.

Mir is the second doctor in Kashmir to have died of Covid while on duty. Last month, medical officer of Gurez, Dr Shabir Ahmad Malik, died of novel coronavirus. So far, around 240 doctors and other health care workers have been infected with the novel coronavirus in the region.

Officials said of the 13 people who succumbed to the disease on Sunday, 12 were from Kashmir and one in Jammu. Over all, Kashmir has reported 437 fatalities while there have been 35 deaths in Jammu division. The highest single day spike of 17 deaths, since the pandemic spread, was recorded on July 30.

The UT, particularly Kashmir valley, has been witnessing around 10 deaths daily on an average for the past more than a month. As many as 276 persons died in July alone.

Srinagar is the worst affected district with 6,155 total cases and 152 deaths. The active cases in the district reached 2,400 after 144 recovered today, a government spokesman said.

The recovery rate in J-K is now 68.27% after 336 more people were cured and discharged from various hospitals, taking overall recoveries to 17,003. Active cases in the UT stand at 7,422.

A total of 196 doctors in the country, majority of them being general practitioners, have succumbed to Covid-19 so far, news agency PTI quoted the Indian Medical Association (IMA) as saying on Saturday. The organisation has requested the prime minister for his attention on the issue.