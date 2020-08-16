Sections
Home / India News / Fulfilled promises within time, Nitish says ahead of polls

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar made a slew of promises and highlighted the work his government has done in the poll-bound state in his Independence Day address in Patna...

Updated: Aug 16, 2020 00:15 IST

By Vijay Swaroop,

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar made a slew of promises and highlighted the work his government has done in the poll-bound state in his Independence Day address in Patna on Saturday.

He said he will seek votes on what he has promised. “I had said that I will not come before you to seek votes if I fail to fulfil my promise of providing power to each house in the state. Today, I proudly say that I have fulfilled my vow well within the stipulated time. Power has brought a revolution in the lives of every Bihari,” he said.

Kumar, who has won his previous elections on issues of law and order, good governance, good roads, said a Har Ghar Jal Yojana to provide piped water to each household will be completed by October. He added if voted back to power, every agricultural field will get water. Kumar promised new service rules for over 375000 contractual teachers that will enable them to get transfers to their places of choice, promotions, etc. He added 33916 new teachers will also be recruited.

Kumar announced government jobs for 250 sportspersons and a recruitment of 4997 doctors. He added they have left no stone unturned to contain the Covid-19 pandemic and were testing 120000 people daily. “Adequate arrangements of beds and medicines have been made...,” he said.



Kumar said the healthcare system in Bihar has improved. “Earlier, only 50 people used to visit primary health centres every month, now 10,000 people are visiting these centres. Bihar, with 86% vaccination, is among the top five states of the country as far as vaccination Is concerned,” he said.

The Bihar assembly polls are due in October this year.

