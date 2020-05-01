Full list of Covid-19 red zones: How the states stack up
There are 130 Covid-19 red zones, 284 orange zones and 319 green zones across the country, as per the revised list released by the Centre.
The Union health ministry on Thursday released an updated list of red, orange and green zones in the country, based on the spread of coronavirus and emrgence of new cases in that particular area.
According to Centre’s guidelines, districts with high load of coronavirus cases or which have a high growth rate of the disease are classified under red zones, while those with considerably fewer cases of the respiratory infection fall in orange zones.
Districts with no coronavirus cases are categorised as green zones.
Here is a statewise list of all the red zones in the country:
Andaman And Nicobar Islands:
South Andamans
Andhra Pradesh:
Kurnool
Guntur
Krishna
Chittoor
Spsr Nellore
Bihar:
Munger
Patna
Rohtas
Buxar
Gaya
Chandigarh:
Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh:
Raipur
Delhi:
South East district
Central district
North district
South district
North East district
West district
Shahdara district
East district
New Delhi district
North West district
South West district
Gujarat:
Ahmedabad
Surat
Vadodara
Anand
Banas Kantha
Panch Mahals
Bhavnagar
Gandhinagar
Arvalli
Haryana:
Sonipat
Faridabad
Jammu and Kashmir:
Bandipora
Shopian
Anantnag
Srinagar
Jharkhand:
Ranchi
Karnataka:
Bengaluru Urban
Mysuru
Bengaluru Rural
Madhya Pradesh:
Indore
Bhopal
Ujjain
Jabalpur
Dhar
Barwani
East Nimar
Dewas
Gwalior
Maharashtra:
Mumbai
Pune
Thane
Nashik
Palghar
Nagpur
Solapur
Yavatmal
Aurangabad
Satara
Dhule
Akola
Jalgaon
Mumbai Suburban
Odisha:
Jajpur
Bhadrak
Baleshwar
Punjab:
Jalandhar
Patiala
Ludhiana
Rajasthan:
Jaipur
Jodhpur
Kota
Ajmer
Bharatpur
Nagaur
Banswara
Jhalawar
Tamil Nadu:
Chennai
Madurai
Namakkal
Thanjavur
Chengalpattu
Thiruvallur
Tiruppur
Ranipet
Virudhunagar
Thiruvarur
Vellore
Kanchipuram
Telangana:
Hyderabad
Suryapet
Ranga Reddy
Medchal Malkajgiri
Vikarabad
Warangal Urban
Uttar Pradesh:
Agra
Lucknow
Saharanpur
Kanpur Nagar
Moradabad
Firozabad
Gautam Buddha Nagar
Bulandshahr
Meerut
Rae Bareli
Varanasi
Bijnor
Amroha
Sant Kabir Nagar
Aligarh
Muzaffarnagar
Rampur
Mathura
Bareilly
Uttarakhand:
Haridwar
West Bengal:
Kolkata
Howrah
24 Paraganas North
24 Paraganas South
Medinipur West
Medinipur East
Darjeeling
Jalpaiguri
Kalimpong
Maldah