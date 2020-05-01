Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Full list of Covid-19 red zones: How the states stack up

Full list of Covid-19 red zones: How the states stack up

There are 130 Covid-19 red zones, 284 orange zones and 319 green zones across the country, as per the revised list released by the Centre.

Updated: May 01, 2020 12:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People are seen standing in queues outside shops in Chennai in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, after Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami announced that shops will remain open from 6 am to 5 pm for essential items. (ANI Photo)

The Union health ministry on Thursday released an updated list of red, orange and green zones in the country, based on the spread of coronavirus and emrgence of new cases in that particular area.

According to Centre’s guidelines, districts with high load of coronavirus cases or which have a high growth rate of the disease are classified under red zones, while those with considerably fewer cases of the respiratory infection fall in orange zones.

Districts with no coronavirus cases are categorised as green zones.

There are 130 red zones, 284 orange zones and 319 green zones across the country, as per the revised list released by the Centre.



Here is a statewise list of all the red zones in the country:

Andaman And Nicobar Islands:

South Andamans

Andhra Pradesh:

Kurnool
Guntur
Krishna
Chittoor
Spsr Nellore

Bihar:

Munger
Patna
Rohtas
Buxar
Gaya

Chandigarh:

Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh:

Raipur

Delhi:

South East district
Central district
North district
South district
North East district
West district
Shahdara district
East district
New Delhi district
North West district
South West district

Gujarat:

Ahmedabad
Surat
Vadodara
Anand
Banas Kantha
Panch Mahals
Bhavnagar
Gandhinagar
Arvalli

Haryana:

Sonipat
Faridabad

Jammu and Kashmir:

Bandipora
Shopian
Anantnag
Srinagar

Jharkhand:

Ranchi

Karnataka:

Bengaluru Urban
Mysuru
Bengaluru Rural

Madhya Pradesh:

Indore
Bhopal
Ujjain
Jabalpur
Dhar
Barwani
East Nimar
Dewas
Gwalior

Maharashtra:

Mumbai
Pune
Thane
Nashik
Palghar
Nagpur
Solapur
Yavatmal
Aurangabad
Satara
Dhule
Akola
Jalgaon
Mumbai Suburban

Odisha:

Jajpur
Bhadrak
Baleshwar

Punjab:

Jalandhar
Patiala
Ludhiana

Rajasthan:

Jaipur
Jodhpur
Kota
Ajmer
Bharatpur
Nagaur
Banswara
Jhalawar

Tamil Nadu:

Chennai
Madurai
Namakkal
Thanjavur
Chengalpattu
Thiruvallur
Tiruppur
Ranipet
Virudhunagar
Thiruvarur
Vellore
Kanchipuram

Telangana:

Hyderabad
Suryapet
Ranga Reddy
Medchal Malkajgiri
Vikarabad
Warangal Urban

Uttar Pradesh:

Agra
Lucknow
Saharanpur
Kanpur Nagar
Moradabad
Firozabad
Gautam Buddha Nagar
Bulandshahr
Meerut
Rae Bareli
Varanasi
Bijnor
Amroha
Sant Kabir Nagar
Aligarh
Muzaffarnagar
Rampur
Mathura
Bareilly

Uttarakhand:

Haridwar

West Bengal:

Kolkata
Howrah
24 Paraganas North
24 Paraganas South
Medinipur West
Medinipur East
Darjeeling
Jalpaiguri
Kalimpong
Maldah

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

First special train to ferry migrants stranded in Covid-19 lockdown begins journey
May 01, 2020 12:41 IST
All metro cities under Covid-19 red zones in revised list released by Centre
May 01, 2020 12:02 IST
Polls to Maharashtra Legislative Council to be held on May 21, says EC
May 01, 2020 12:20 IST
LIVE: Delhi CM Kejriwal says clinical trials of plasma therapy to continue
May 01, 2020 12:45 IST

latest news

Bengal sees sharp rise in number of red zones, total tally now at 10
May 01, 2020 12:50 IST
First Xbox Series X gameplay coming in on May 7
May 01, 2020 12:48 IST
On Maharashtra Day, water resources minister Jayant Patil thanks ‘those bravely battling Covid-19’
May 01, 2020 12:48 IST
Covid-19: 130 red zones, 284 orange zones, 319 green zones in new govt list
May 01, 2020 12:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.