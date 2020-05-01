Full list of Covid-19 red zones: How the states stack up

People are seen standing in queues outside shops in Chennai in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, after Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami announced that shops will remain open from 6 am to 5 pm for essential items. (ANI Photo)

The Union health ministry on Thursday released an updated list of red, orange and green zones in the country, based on the spread of coronavirus and emrgence of new cases in that particular area.

According to Centre’s guidelines, districts with high load of coronavirus cases or which have a high growth rate of the disease are classified under red zones, while those with considerably fewer cases of the respiratory infection fall in orange zones.

Districts with no coronavirus cases are categorised as green zones.

There are 130 red zones, 284 orange zones and 319 green zones across the country, as per the revised list released by the Centre.

Here is a statewise list of all the red zones in the country:

Andaman And Nicobar Islands:

South Andamans

Andhra Pradesh:

Kurnool

Guntur

Krishna

Chittoor

Spsr Nellore

Bihar:

Munger

Patna

Rohtas

Buxar

Gaya

Chandigarh:

Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh:

Raipur

Delhi:

South East district

Central district

North district

South district

North East district

West district

Shahdara district

East district

New Delhi district

North West district

South West district

Gujarat:

Ahmedabad

Surat

Vadodara

Anand

Banas Kantha

Panch Mahals

Bhavnagar

Gandhinagar

Arvalli

Haryana:

Sonipat

Faridabad

Jammu and Kashmir:

Bandipora

Shopian

Anantnag

Srinagar



Jharkhand:

Ranchi

Karnataka:

Bengaluru Urban

Mysuru

Bengaluru Rural

Madhya Pradesh:

Indore

Bhopal

Ujjain

Jabalpur

Dhar

Barwani

East Nimar

Dewas

Gwalior

Maharashtra:

Mumbai

Pune

Thane

Nashik

Palghar

Nagpur

Solapur

Yavatmal

Aurangabad

Satara

Dhule

Akola

Jalgaon

Mumbai Suburban

Odisha:

Jajpur

Bhadrak

Baleshwar

Punjab:

Jalandhar

Patiala

Ludhiana

Rajasthan:

Jaipur

Jodhpur

Kota

Ajmer

Bharatpur

Nagaur

Banswara

Jhalawar

Tamil Nadu:

Chennai

Madurai

Namakkal

Thanjavur

Chengalpattu

Thiruvallur

Tiruppur

Ranipet

Virudhunagar

Thiruvarur

Vellore

Kanchipuram

Telangana:

Hyderabad

Suryapet

Ranga Reddy

Medchal Malkajgiri

Vikarabad

Warangal Urban

Uttar Pradesh:

Agra

Lucknow

Saharanpur

Kanpur Nagar

Moradabad

Firozabad

Gautam Buddha Nagar

Bulandshahr

Meerut

Rae Bareli

Varanasi

Bijnor

Amroha

Sant Kabir Nagar

Aligarh

Muzaffarnagar

Rampur

Mathura

Bareilly

Uttarakhand:

Haridwar

West Bengal:

Kolkata

Howrah

24 Paraganas North

24 Paraganas South

Medinipur West

Medinipur East

Darjeeling

Jalpaiguri

Kalimpong

Maldah