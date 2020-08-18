Sections
Home / India News / Functioning of state information panels takes a hit: Survey

Functioning of state information panels takes a hit: Survey

According to its third rapid telephonic survey, the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative found that the commissions that had previously started attending to litigants June had stopped by July.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 01:59 IST

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The CHRI is an organisation working towards greater transparency in governance. (@CHRI_INT/Twitter Photo )

The working of the state information commissions (SICs) dropped from 80% in June to 44% in July, a survey by the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative (CHRI) has found.

The CHRI is an organisation working towards greater transparency in governance. The survey was conducted contacting each of 28 SICs. The first survey (in April) had found that none of the SICs were working, but during the second survey (in May) 12 SICs had opened their offices, but only eight were conducting hearings. According to its third rapid telephonic survey, the organisation found that the commissions that had previously started attending to litigants June had stopped by July.

“We found, out of the 29 Information Commissions nearly 80% (23 Commissions) had resumed hearings during Unlock1.0 starting on 1st June, 2020,” says CHRI’s report. The Central Information Commission began functioning in mid-April.

“We continued to track the working of Information Commissions during the Unlock 2.0 phase... This time we found, only 44% Information Commissions under The Right to Information Act, 2005 (RTI Act), i.e., 13 out of 29 Commissions were conducting hearings during Unlock 2.0 starting on 1st July,” the report adds.



SIC officials say that reason for the hearings stopping in July is because of the spike in Covid-19 cases across the country. However, the inability to conduct the hearings has drawn criticism from social activists for denying people access to information.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

India may take fresh action on China on economy front
Aug 18, 2020 02:37 IST
Visva Bharati university closes campus after clashes
Aug 18, 2020 02:26 IST
Chinese mystery man under I-T, ED scanner 
Aug 18, 2020 02:10 IST
Functioning of state information panels takes a hit: Survey
Aug 18, 2020 01:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.