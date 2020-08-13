Sections
Home / India News / ‘Fundamental reforms were needed in Indian tax system’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s announcement

‘Fundamental reforms were needed in Indian tax system’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s announcement

Aptly called ‘Transparent Taxation - Honoring The Honest’, the platform is among a series of laws introduced by the government to simplify tax filing and help the taxpayers.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 12:54 IST

By Hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the 'Transparent Taxation - Honoring The Honest' platform, via video conferencing, in New Delhi. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday unveiled a new tax reform which aims at bringing transparency and honours the honest taxpayers.

Aptly called ‘Transparent Taxation - Honoring The Honest’, the platform is among a series of laws introduced by the government to simplify tax filing and help the taxpayers.

PM Modi said the reform will instill a sense of fearlessness among the honest taxpayers who play an important role in national development.

Here are the top quotes from PM Modi’s announcement:



• This platform has big reforms such as faceless assessment, faceless appeal, and taxpayers charter. Faceless assessment & taxpayers charter come in force from today, whereas faceless appeal service will be available from September 25.

• There was a time when there used to be a lot of talk about reforms. Sometimes decisions were taken out of compulsion or pressure and were called reforms. Due to this, the desired results could not be achieved. Now this thinking & approach, both have changed.

• In the past 6 years, India has witnessed the evolution of a new governance model in tax administration. We have decreased - complexity, taxes, litigation, and increased - transparency, tax compliance, and trust on the taxpayer.

• Our effort is that our tax system should be seamless, painless, faceless. This is yet another step towards our resolve to provide “minimum government, maximum governance”.

• India among nations with lowest corporate tax.

• Fundamental reforms were needed in Indian tax system. For us reform means it should be based on policy and be holistic.

• Tax return scrutiny has been cut to one-fourth to 0.26 per cent of all returns filed.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Belarus says police detained about 700 protesters overnight
Aug 13, 2020 14:43 IST
TMC leader dons PPE to take man with Covid-19 symptoms to hospital
Aug 13, 2020 14:42 IST
Self-reliance in defence sector far more crucial than any other field: Rajnath Singh
Aug 13, 2020 14:39 IST
Symbiosis SLAT Result 2020 to be declared today at set-test.org, here’s how to check
Aug 13, 2020 14:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.