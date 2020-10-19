Global pandemic made us realise importance of teamwork: PM Modi at Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020

While delivering the keynote speech at the inaugural function of 16th Grand Challenges Annual Meeting 2020, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the future will be shaped by societies that invest in science and innovation.

“The future will be shaped by societies that invest in science and innovation. But, this cannot be done in a short-sighted manner. One has to invest in science and innovation well in advance,” the prime minister said. “That is when we can reap benefits at the right time.”

While talking about the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic during his speech, PM Modi said, “It has taken a global pandemic to make us realise yet again the importance of teamwork.”

During the introductory address at the annual meeting, which was to be held this year in India, the American business magnate Bill Gates spoke about coronavirus pandemic and how different scientists across the world are working towards developing the vaccine for the novel disease.

The prime minister was addressing the event, which will go on till October 21, via video conferencing. The three-day programme will bring together policymakers and scientific leaders, calling for deepened scientific collaborations in solving global health problems, with special focus on coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The event, which is being co-hosted by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, will feature leaders talks, panel discussions and virtual informal conversations on various topics.

Here are the highlights from PM Modi’s keynote:

- The future will be shaped by societies that invest in science & innovation. But, this cannot be done in a short-sighted manner. One has to invest in science&innovation well in advance. That is when we can reap benefits at the right time: PM Modi

- Journey to innovations must be shaped by collaboration, public participation; Science will never prosper in silos: PM Modi

- This meeting was to be held physically in India but in changed circumstances, it is being held virtually. Such is the power of technology that a global pandemic did not keep us apart: PM Narendra Modi

- In India, we have a strong and vibrant scientific community. We also have good scientific institutions. They have been India’s greatest assets, specially during the last few months, while fighting Covid-19. From containment to capacity building, they have achieved wonders: PM Modi

- Today, we are seeing a decline in the number of cases per day and the growth rate of cases. India has one of the highest recovery rates of 88 per cent: PM Modi