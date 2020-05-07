Sections
Home / India News / G Kishan Reddy condoles deaths in Andhra Pradesh gas leak mishap, deploys NDRF teams

G Kishan Reddy condoles deaths in Andhra Pradesh gas leak mishap, deploys NDRF teams

Styrene gas leakage was reported at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village.

Updated: May 07, 2020 10:49 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

Union Minister of Sate for Home G Kishan Reddy in a series of tweets, said that he has instructed NDRF teams to provide necessary relief measures at the mishap site. (PTI file photo )

Union Minister of State (MoS) Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Thursday expressed condolences on the demise of victims in chemical gas leakage in Visakhapatnam.

In a series of tweets, Reddy said that he has instructed NDRF teams to provide necessary relief measures at the mishap site.

“My condolences to the families of 5 people who passed away due to gas leak at a Pvt firm in Vizag, AP early hours today. Spoke to the CS& DGP of AP to take stock of the situation. Instructed NDRF teams to provide necessary relief measures. I’m continuously monitoring the situation,” Reddy tweeted.

“Hundreds of people have also been effected in the unprecedented and unfortunate event in Vizag, AP Spoke to the Home Secretary, GoI and requested him to provide all the required assistance to the state to tackle the difficulties,” he said in another tweet.



Styrene gas leakage was reported at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village.Over 100 people have been admitted to hospital after they complained of burning sensation in eyes and breathing difficulties.

