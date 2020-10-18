Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Gadchiroli police guns down 5 Maoists in one of the biggest ops against rebels this year

Gadchiroli police guns down 5 Maoists in one of the biggest ops against rebels this year

The deputy superintendent of Gadchiroli police claimed that there were no casualties on the security side in what he described as the first major encounter of the year.

Updated: Oct 18, 2020, 23:31 IST

By Pradip Kumar Maitra, Hindustan Times Nagpur

Image for representation. (ANI)

Left-wing extremists of the Communist Party of India (CPI) (Maoist) suffered a big major jolt when Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli police gunned down five of its active armed members, including three women, near Dhanora of north Gadchiroli, bordering Chhattisgarh, on Sunday evening.

According to reports, the incident took place at Kosmi-Kisneli forest area around 4.30 pm. The deceased included three women members of the banned CPI (Maoist).

The district police informed that the red rebels, who were camping in Kosmi-Kisneli forest area, suddenly opened fire at a C-60 team, an elite anti-Naxalite squad of the district, which was conducting a combing operation in the forest region. The left-extremists, however, fled the spot after the jawans launched a retaliatory attack.

Later, the police recovered bodies of three female and two male activists of the CPI (Maoist) from the spot. They are yet to be identified. The police also seized a large number of arms and ammunition and Maoist literature from the area.



Bhausaheb Dhole, deputy superintendent of Gadchiroli police claimed that there were no casualties on the security side in what he described as the first major encounter of the year.

The district police have intensified anti-Maoist operations in a big way in the region in recent months. A search operation has also been launched in the area after the incident.

Sunday’s anti-Maoist operation is considered as one of the biggest operations against the rebels in the district this year.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi has abdicated his responsibility in tackling Covid-19 pandemic: Sonia Gandhi
Oct 18, 2020 21:19 IST
‘Covid-19 deaths in India could have exceeded 25 lakh in August’
Oct 18, 2020 20:33 IST
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live: Match tied; KXIP win in second Super Over
Oct 19, 2020 00:14 IST
Donald Trump, Joe Biden are campaigning across country from each other
Oct 18, 2020 21:44 IST

latest news

Horoscope Today: What’s in store for your zodiac sign on October 19
Oct 19, 2020 00:11 IST
Parents booked for harbouring fugitive on the run in rape case
Oct 19, 2020 00:10 IST
No labs, innovation best tool for science teachers in Mumbai
Oct 19, 2020 00:07 IST
Three brothers, auto driver murder Ludhiana man, dump body in canal
Oct 19, 2020 00:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.