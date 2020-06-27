Sections
Home / India News / Gadkari highlights need for import substitution in MSMEs

Gadkari highlights need for import substitution in MSMEs

New Delhi: Union minister for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) Nitin Gadkar on Saturday said “import substitution”, a term policy-makers use for economic...

Updated: Jun 27, 2020 23:50 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi: Union minister for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) Nitin Gadkar on Saturday said “import substitution”, a term policy-makers use for economic self-reliance, was important for the country, underscoring the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s tilt toward a model of growth that seeks to boost exports and minimise imports.

Gadkari, who spoke via videoconference at the launch of a report on MSMEs here, said the Covid-19 pandemic would likely end once a vaccine was found.

“We are 100% going to win the Covid war. A vaccine will come. But the economic war is a long one...import substitute (substitution) is important.”

“When I look at Varanasi, I get worried that it is importing silk from China. We have a good sericulture sector,” he said, adding local handloom and handicraft units needed a boost.



On the occasion of MSME Day, Gadkari launched a report, Improving Economic Dynamism and Accelerating MSME Growth, brought out by the Global Alliance for Mass Entrepreneurship, a not-for-profit.

Import substitution was the country’s main economic and industrial policy during the first few five-yearly plan periods. Such a policy focuses on replacing foreign imports with domestically produced goods.

He said the government planned to have one industry in each panchayat, boost exports and rely on “import substitution” for growth and jobs.

Gadkari said boosting exports of small and rural industries, creating a sustainable economy, with less pollution, decongestion of cities and building industrial hubs along 22 green expressways were priorities of the government.

“Our 117 aspirational districts are low on many indicators. We are focusing on creating sustainable development in these districts,” the minister said.

Small enterprises are the backbone of Indian manufacturing. They account for 29% of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), have 22% share in exports and employ over 100 million people.

The report on MSMEs launched by Gadkari recommends simplified communication of government schemes in local languages and easier access to funds for first-time borrowers.

It also sought “an enabling business environment through simplification, digitization and decriminalization of compliances.”

The lockdown imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 has hit small businesses the most and 57% of these units are out of cash, the non-for-profit GAME said. The recommendations were made by a task force composed of corporate leaders, policy-makers, MSMEs representatives and academic experts, according to the report.

“COVID is an existential threat particularly to smaller, informal firms. Estimates suggest that 30-40% may cease to exist. The sector urgently requires financial and regulatory support to keep businesses afloat,” Ravi Venkatesan, founder of GAME said. Venkatesan is a former chairman of Microsoft India.

Participants in the conference included Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma, Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa and Punjab education minister Vijay Inder Singhal. Gadkari said his ministry would “work on” the report to finalise an agenda to implement the recommendations.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Striking down NJAC flawed: Former AG
Jun 27, 2020 23:54 IST
Thane hot spots to be locked down from Monday
Jun 27, 2020 23:54 IST
ED quizzes Patel in PMLA case; Congress slams govt
Jun 27, 2020 23:53 IST
Gurugram: MCG to plant 80,000 saplings by August 2
Jun 27, 2020 23:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.