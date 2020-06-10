Gadkari recalls Vajpayee’s words while assessing economic cost of coronavirus

Union minister for road transport & highways, micro, small & medium enterprises Nitin Gadkari has said that a loss of Rs 10 lakh crore in revenue is estimated during the current financial year due to the economic crisis precipitated by the coronavirus outbreak

Gadkari made the statement during a virtual meeting with BJP workers and leaders in Bhopal, called ‘Madhya Pradesh Jansanvad virtual rally’ to mark one year of Narendra Modi government’s second term.

He noted that the economic crisis had made a wide impact.

“Today an economic war has begun. There are a lot of difficulties and crises. Our villages, poor, labourers, farmers and industries are facing a crisis. The crisis faced by the government of India has also grown. Some of our state governments don’t have money to pay salaries next month,” Gadkari said.

Gadkari said the estimated loss in revenue was worrying for the economy.

“We have a GDP of Rs 200 lakh crore 10% of which i.e. 20 lakh crore has been given as a package for all sections of the society. A revenue drop of Rs 10 lakh crore is expected. We can understand that if Rs 30 lakh crore is reduced from Rs 200 lakh crore what would be the situation ahead. But Atal ji’s verses give us a lot of strength that ‘kadam se kadam milakhar chalna hoga’, ‘Koshish karne waalon ki kabhi haar nahi hoti’,” the road and transport minister said.

For Coronavirus Live Updates

He, however, underlined that the country will recover from any adverse circumstances under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will win the twin battles.

“We will make an Atmnirbhar Bharat. We will reduce import and increase export. We will strengthen village industry, rural industry, handloom and handicraft. People won’t need to migrate from rural to urban areas for jobs. Employment will be available in villages. This year we have faced a crisis due to Corona. We are fighting the economic battle seriously. This is also a serious crisis. But we will win both the battles.”

The HT Guide to Coronavirus COVID-19

Gadkari added that people needed to learn to live with the coronavirus in their midst. “For instance, we are holding a rally through an electronic medium today,” he said.

Underlining the achievements of the Narendra Modi government, Gadkari said what Modi government achieved in five years, Congress couldn’t achieve in the 55 to 60 years of its rule.

He said it was Modi government that worked with courage and commitment to eradicate Maoism and terrorism from the country.

“Earlier, there used to be appeasement. The situation was such that Congress leaders went to the house of terrorists killed in Batla House shootout incident but didn’t visit the house of the police officer who was killed fighting them.

State Congress spokesperson Abhay Dubey said the government should explain the reasons for massive unemployment in the country along with other crises.

“This is obvious that the central ministers of the Narendra Modi government will cite Corona for every problem faced by the country. The Prime Minister must tell people what he did in the past six years when there was no corona. Why was the country facing a massive unemployment and along with other crises faced by every section of the society.”