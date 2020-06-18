Sections
Home / India News / Galwan Valley face-off: BJP defers all political events, rallies in tribute to Army bravehearts

Galwan Valley face-off: BJP defers all political events, rallies in tribute to Army bravehearts

“The BJP has decided to postpone all its political programmes including virtual rallies for next 2 days,” party president JP Nadda tweeted on Thursday.

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 11:34 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People light candles as they pay tribute to Indian soldiers who lost their lives in Galwan Valley clash. (ANI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to defer all its political events, including its virtual rallies, for the next two days to pay homage to the Indian Army bravehearts who lost their lives in the face-off with China Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on Monday.

“The supreme sacrifice of our brave soldiers while guarding our motherland in Galwan valley will always be remembered. The nation is indebted to them. I pay homage to the martyrs,” BJP national; president JP Nadda said in a tweeted.

“The BJP has decided to postpone all its political programmes including virtual rallies for next 2 days,” his tweet read.

This comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi reacted to the recent violent face-off between India and China in Ladakh which led to the killing of 20 Indian Army soldiers. PM Modi in a brief address said the “sacrifice of the soldiers will not go in vain”.



 

The PM, along with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and chief ministers, observed a two-minute silence as a tribute to the soldiers who got killed in the recent military stand-off with China.

“India wants peace but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated, the prime minister added.

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in a face-off with Chinese troops along the undefined Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh on Monday. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), PM Modi will also hold an all-party meeting on Friday to discuss the situation on the country’s border with China.

