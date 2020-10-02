Sections
Gandhi Jayanti 2020: PM Modi bows to ‘beloved Bapu’, hails his principles

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Gandhi guided the nation on his principles of satyagraha, non-violence and truth and also accorded cleanliness the highest priority.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 08:12 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A worker cleans the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti at Rajghat in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo )

Paying homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished that the ideals of the Father of the Nation remain a guiding force helping in building a compassionate India.

“We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

He also shared a video hailing the principles of Gandhi and how he always said his life was his message. In the two-minute clip with Modi’s voiceover, he can be heard saying “Gandhiji never tried to create his influence through his life, however, his life became an inspiration in itself.”

 

Modi said Gandhi guided the nation on his principles of satyagraha, non-violence and truth and also accorded cleanliness the highest priority. “Gandhi dreamt of a self-reliant and self-confident India,” Modi said and hoped that the path he paved through his principles would lead to world’s welfare.

Modi also took part in a prayer meeting at Rajghat, the memorial to Gandhi in New Delhi.

