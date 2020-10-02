Gandhi Jayanti 2020: President Kovind says Mahatma remains a source of inspiration for humanity

On the 151st Gandhi Jayanti, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday urged the country to “rededicate” itself to the welfare and progress of the nation and follow the path of truth and non-violence. He also urged citizens to contribute to realising Mahatma Gandhi’s dream of building a “clean, capable, strong and prosperous India”.

“On this auspicious occasion of #GandhiJayanti, let us resolve to rededicate ourselves to the welfare and progress of the nation, to follow the mantra of truth and non-violence, and to build a clean, capable, strong and prosperous India, and to make Gandhiji’s dreams come true,” Kovind tweeted.

The President paid his tribute to Gandhi, saying his message of truth, non-violence and love paves the way for the world’s welfare. “On behalf of a grateful nation, I pay homage to Bapu on #GandhiJayanti. His message of truth, non-violence and love paves the way for the welfare of the world by bringing about harmony and equality in the society. He remains a source of inspiration for all the humanity,” the President said in another tweet.

In his article in HT, Kovind said Gandhi is the best example of realising the maximum human potential.

“He (Mahatma Gandhi) himself never claimed to be a great soul — indeed, he went out of his way to tell the world about his vulnerabilities. Yet, he is the best example of realising the maximum human potential. If anything, his achievements seem superhuman to us,” the President wrote.