Gandhi Peace Prize nominations extended till June 15

New Delhi: The ministry of culture has extended the deadline for nominations for the Gandhi Peace Prize till June 15 due to the nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.

The last date for nominations was April 15. Nominations for the award are usually sent in according to the code of procedure of the award, which is specified in the ministry’s website.

The award, constituted in 1955, is given to either people or institutions for exemplary contributions to society in a non-violent and Gandhian manner. A cash prize of Rs 1 crore is given to the awardee.

Last year, Yohei Sasakawa was given the award for 2018. Previous winners include Nelson Mandela and Archbishop Deshmond Tutu.