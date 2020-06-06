Gang hacks two to death in Hyderabad, three arrested

Hyderabad police arrested three persons early Saturday in connection with a double-murder late Friday night.

According to the Hyderabad West Zone police, prime accused Mohammad Ashraf and two of his accomplices were arrested within four hours of the twin murders took place at 10.30 pm on the Mehdipatnam-Langer Houz road. Three others are believed to have fled towards Mumbai in a vehicle.

The police pressed into service its clues team and forensic experts, besides dog squad to trace the culprits.

“The task force police caught the suspects after raiding their hideouts in Langer Houz area. Efforts are on to nab a few more persons who are reportedly involved,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone) A R Srinivas said.

The deceased were identified as Shaik Mohammed alias Chandi Mohammed, a rowdy character under Golconda police station and his accomplice Faiyazuddin alias Abbu. The accused are also said to be history sheeters. An old rivalry between the two groups is believed to be the cause of the murder.

“The assailants came in a Sport Utility Vehicle and rammed the two-wheeler on which the victims were going in the Ahmed Colony on Mehdipatnam-Langer Houz road. When they fell on the road, the assailants attacked them with sharp weapons killing them on the spot,” said the DCP said.

Though it was a curfew time in the city in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, there was still movement of people in the area and it created panic among the locals. On being alerted by the locals, the patrol van of the Langer Houze police arrived there, but the assailants had fled the spot immediately.

Late in the night, Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar and the DCP West Zone visited the crime scene.

A case has been registered at police station Langer Houz and investigation underway.