Sections
Home / India News / Ganga activist on fast unto death in Haridwar gets support from Magsaysay awardee

Ganga activist on fast unto death in Haridwar gets support from Magsaysay awardee

Observing a day-long fast at his residence in Alwar, Rajasthan; Singh, the waterman of India, urged the public to observe a similar non-violent protest to extend their support to the seer’s agitation.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 17:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Haridwar

Magsaysay award winner waterman Rajendra Singh during a seminar National Mission for Clean Ganga, organizing ‘Ganga Manthan- National Dialogue on Ganga’ at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. (Hindustan Times)

Rajendra Singh, an acclaimed environmentalist and Ramon Magsaysay awardee, has supported the fast-unto-death agitation of Matri Sadan ashram seer Swami Shivanand Saraswati for saving the Ganges, Yamuna and its sub-tributaries from pollution and related man-made ecological disasters.

Observing a day-long fast at his residence in Alwar, Rajasthan; Singh, the waterman of India, urged the public to observe a similar non-violent protest to extend their support to the seer’s agitation.

“Support is pouring in from across the country. On Monday, people from all walks of life observed the fast. I urge the government to address this important issue on a priority basis and meet the demands raised by the revered Matri Sadan saint,” said Singh.

Earlier in January, Singh had organised a two-day Ganga Environment Conservation convention at Matri Sadan under the aegis of Tarun Bharat Sangh.



“We regard the Ganges as a deity and mother. We need to preserve the river’s sanctity, purity, unhindered flow, and ecology. The rise in pollutants, haphazard construction of hydropower projects, operation of stone crushers, largescale quarrying and indifferent attitude of the government doesn’t augur well for the Ganges,” Singh had said.

Swami Shivanand Saraswati, the founder of Matri Sadan ashram in Haridwar, is on an indefinite fast since August 3.

The seer has demanded the scrapping of all hydropower projects on the Ganges, Yamuna and its sub-tributaries, prohibition on quarrying on the rivers’ bed, enactment of the Ganga Act, and the inclusion of environmental activists in its drafting panel, among others.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sachin Pilot meets Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi; Rajasthan ‘truce’ soon
Aug 10, 2020 18:12 IST
Andhra’s new industrial policy to focus on manufacturing sector, generate jobs for locals
Aug 10, 2020 18:12 IST
Villagers oppose setting up of IIT Goa campus on forested stretch, warn those supporting the project
Aug 10, 2020 18:12 IST
Harpreet Singh is carving the Punjabi music and film industry with creative content
Aug 10, 2020 18:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.