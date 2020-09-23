Ganga’s water did not improve during lockdown; less flow may have deteriorated quality

The Ganges’ water quality did not improve during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19)-induced lockdown period, a new report, released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Wednesday, has found.

The river’s water quality had worsened in many stretches, the analysis suggested.

The report titled, “Assessment of Impact of Lockdown on Water Quality of Major Rivers”, said that seven out of 19 major rivers in India recorded an improvement in water quality in April during the nationwide lockdown period, which were enforced for 68 days from March 25 in a bid to contain the viral outbreak.

The seven rivers that showed an improvement in water quality include Brahmani. The primary water quality criteria such as taking outdoor baths in Brahmani improved from 85 % during the pre-lockdown period to 100% when the restrictions were in place.

The corresponding improvement for the other six rivers are: the Brahmaputra (87.5 % to 100 %); Cauvery (90.5 % to 96.97 %); Godavari (65.8% to 78.4 %); Krishna (84.6 % to 94.4 %); Tapi (77.8 % to 87.5 %) and Yamuna (42.8 % to 66.67 %).

But the Ganges’ compliance with primary water quality reduced from 64.6 % to 46.2 % during the lockdown period.

The report attributed the worsening report card of the Ganges to the discharge of untreated or partially treated sewage; negligible or dry seasonal flow that increases concentration of pollution and no fresh water discharges from the upstream. Compliance was also reduced in Beas, Chambal, Sutlej and Swarnarekha rivers.

Baitarani, Mahanadi, Narmada and Pennar rivers were 100% compliant as far as taking outdoor baths were concerned.

The CPCB authorities sought to assess percentage variation --- either increasing or decreasing -- trends in water quality only for taking baths while factoring in parametres such as pH, DO (dissolved oxygen), BOD (biological oxygen demand) and FC (Faecal coliform excluding faecal streptococci).

These parametres show if a river can sustain life and is safe for taking a bath.

In the case of the Ganges, during pre-lockdown, 42 out of 65 monitored locations (64.6 %) and during lockdown, 25 out of 54 monitored locations (46.3 %) were found to be within the desirable limits of primary water quality criteria for taking outdoor baths.

“The lockdown occurred during the lean season. It’s a lean season for all rivers particularly those originating in the Himalayan region. The river flow contributes to dilution of pollutants. The analysis pertaining to the Ganges and other Himalayan rivers is correct. The rivers, including Narmada, Pennar, and Mahanadi, have a low industrial effluent load. As a result, it’s not a surprise that they met water quality standards for taking a bath before and during lockdown. The CPCB shouldn’t have compared apples with oranges because the issues facing these rivers are vastly different. The clear impact of lockdown was seen in the downstream of Yamuna at Wazirabad in Delhi because it has high industrial effluent load that became nil during lockdown and in March-April. Besides, there was rainfall in the river’s catchment area, which had led to a higher water discharge,” said Manoj Mishra, the convenor of Yamuna Jiye Abhiyan.

The Ganges originates in the northern most part of Uttarakhand, flows through Uttar Pradesh (UP), Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal and finally falls into the Bay of Bengal. The total length of the river is 2,525 kilometres (km) before it discharges into the Bay of Bengal.

According to CPCB, the lockdown period offered a unique situation to carry out assessment of water quality of surface water bodies, including major rivers “as it provides an opportunity to re-comprehend and redesign existing frameworks and put in place robust mechanisms to cleanse identified polluted river stretches”.

CPCB observed its 46th Foundation Day on Wednesday.

The technical body on environmental compliance also announced its plans for the next decade until 2030 to provide leadership for “science-based environmental management” and guiding government’s policy decisions.