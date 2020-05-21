Gangster Chhota Shakeel’s sister dies

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Prashasti Singh, Mumbai

Fehmida Arif Shaikh, sister of fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel, died here on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

Fehmida Arif Shaikh, who was married to Arif Abu Bakr Shaikh alias Arif Bhaijan, died after brief illness, he said.

Arif Shaikh allegedly headed Shakeel’s operations in India before being arrested in 2018 by the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai crime branch.