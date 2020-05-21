Sections
Home / India News / Gangster Chhota Shakeel’s sister dies

Fehmida Arif Shaikh, who was married to Arif Abu Bakr Shaikh alias Arif Bhaijan, died after brief illness, he said.

Updated: May 21, 2020 08:58 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Prashasti Singh, Mumbai

Fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel was Dawood Ibrahim’s aide

Fehmida Arif Shaikh, sister of fugitive gangster Chhota Shakeel, died here on Wednesday, a senior police official said.

Arif Shaikh allegedly headed Shakeel’s operations in India before being arrested in 2018 by the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Mumbai crime branch.

