Gap between India’s recovered, active Covid-19 cases crosses 7 million: Govt

The government said on Tuesday the gap between the active and recovered cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has crossed the 7 million mark even as the country’s caseload surged to 8.26 million. The active cases of Covid-19 fell below 550,000 on Tuesday morning and the number of recoveries rose to 7,603,121, the Union health ministry said.

“India’s active cases have fallen under 5.5 lakhs today whereas total recovered cases have crossed 76 lakhs. The gap between active cases and recovered cases has crossed 70 lakh today,” the ministry shared on its official Twitter handle.

The ministry also shared a graph showing the progression of the gap between recovered and active cases per day, from October 20 to November 3. The graph shows the gap rising progressively from 5,984,790 (6,733,328 recovered and 748,538 active cases) on October 20 to 7,061,716 (7,603,121 recovered and 541,405 active cases) on November 3.

In the last 24 hours, India logged 58,323 recoveries, while the number of active cases fell to 541,405 from 561,908 on Monday, according to data released by the Union health ministry on Tuesday morning. Meanwhile, India’s total caseload of the Covid-19 disease reached 8,267,623 after 38,310 infections were recorded in the last 24 hours, the lowest single-day tally since last Tuesday. In fact, the 36,470 cases India reported on October 27, were its lowest single-day count since mid-July.

Also, with 490 fresh fatalities, the death toll rose to 123,097. Recovered cases, active cases and deaths contribute 91.96%, 6.55% and 1.49% respectively of India’s total number of Covid-19 cases.

While India continues to be the second worst-hit country in the world after the United States and ahead of Brazil, it also has the highest number of recovered cases globally.