Gas fumes leak again from tanker at Visakhapatnam site: Report

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Gas fumes were reported to be leaking again from the tanker where there was Styrene leakage earlier on Thursday, news agency ANI reported.

“Around 50 fire staffers, with NDRF’s support, are carrying out operation. We’ve ordered evacuation of villages in 2-3 km radius for safe side precautions,” Visakhapatnam District Fire Officer Sandeep Anand was quoted as saying.