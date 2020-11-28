Sections
Gauhati HC stays Nagaland government’s ban on dog meat

The ban on the sale of dogs for meat in Nagaland came into effect on July 4 following a state cabinet decision.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 12:32 IST

By Alice Yhoshü, Hindustan Times Kohima

The ban on dog meet ordered by the Nagaland government has been challenged in the high court. (Courtesy- Kohima high court website  )

The Kohima Bench of Gauhati high court has stayed the Nagaland government’s order to ban the commercial import and trade of dog meat in markets and restaurants.

The court issued the interim stay on November 25 after the state government failed to file a reply.

A bench headed by justice S Hukato Swu pronounced the order stating that the impugned order dated July 4, 2020 may be stayed until the next returnable date. It directed the state respondents to file their affidavit-in-reply and the matter is to be listed after the winter vacation.

The ban on the sale of dogs for meat in Nagaland came into effect on July 4 after the state cabinet decided to impose a ban on the commercial import and trading of dogs, dog markets and the sale of dog meat, both cooked and uncooked.

The move had evoked mixed reactions from the Naga people. Although, there are many Nagas who do not consume dog meat, it is considered more than a delicacy for Nagas and certain other communities in the region. The meat is believed to have medicinal values as well.

On September 2, a petition was filed by traders licensed under the Kohima Municipal Council for importing dogs and selling dog meat, challenging the legal basis and jurisdiction regarding the ban. The petitioners are of the view that the notification wrongly interpreted and relied on the Food Safety Act.

