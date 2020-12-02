Sections
Gautam Gambhir to campaign for BJP in Jammu & Kashmir for DDC polls

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 01:28 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh, New Delhi

Last year, Gambhir had campaigned for a few party candidates during Haryana Assembly polls which included former hockey star Sandeep Singh. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Cricketer turned BJP MP Gautam Gambhir will campaign for the party in the ongoing district development council polls in Jammu and Kashmir, likely next week, a source in the party said on Tuesday.

He may also campaign for the BJP “in a big way” during the West Bengal Assembly elections next year.

“Gambhir will participate as a star BJP campaigner in the DDC polls in Jammu and Kashmir elections expectedly on December 7-9,” said a source.

The eight-phase DDC polls started on November 28 and will conclude on December 19. Counting of votes will be done on December 22.



BJP leaders in West Bengal also have shown interest in Gambhir as a campaigner, who has a “huge” fan following in the state as he was the captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL, the source said.

“The party is exploring options how to cash in on Gambhir’s persona and his popularity in the campaigning for the high-stakes West Bengal Assembly elections,” he said.

Last year, Gambhir had campaigned for a few party candidates during Haryana Assembly polls which included former hockey star Sandeep Singh.

Gambhir joined the BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls last year. He defeated former Delhi Congress president Arvinder Singh Lovely on East Delhi seat.

