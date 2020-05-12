Sections
Gautam Buddh Nagar reports third Covid-19 death

The man is the third septuagenarian in the district to succumb after getting infected. District magistrate Sunad LY confirmed his death was due to Covid-19.

Updated: May 12, 2020 15:03 IST

By Preety Acharya, Hindustan Times Noida

A volunteer chemically disinfects an ambulance at district hospital in sector 30 during lockdown, in Noida, India, on April 27, 2020. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)

A 60-year-old man who tested positive for Covid-19 died at Sharda Hospital in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh late on Monday night, officials said on Tuesday.

The man, a resident of Sector 19 in Noida, died at around 11.30 pm on Monday. According to the officials, the man and his 59-year-old wife had both tested positive for Covid-19 on May 8.

The couple was symptomatic when they got themselves checked and tested positive. The source of their infection is not known to officials as yet.

The man and his wife were admitted to Sharda Hospital, where he died of cardiac arrest. The couple has a daughter, who is currently not in the city. Officials are trying to contact the daughter to decide on the last rites for the man.



The man is the third septuagenarian in the district to succumb after getting infected. District magistrate Sunad LY confirmed his death was due to Covid-19.

The last rites of those who die of Covid-19 are performed in the presence of health and police officials.

A 62-year-old Covid-19 patient died in Gautam Budh Nagar on May 8. The man was a resident of Sector 66 in Noida and was under institutional quarantine at Galgotias hostel, which is being used as an official quarantine Centre. The man was declared dead on arrival at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences.

The second death reported was of a 60-year-old man from Sector 22 in Noida, who died after developing pneumonia at GIMS early on May 8.

