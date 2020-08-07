Sections
Home / India News / GC Murmu named as next CAG, to take charge today

GC Murmu named as next CAG, to take charge today

Murmu has been appointed by President Ram Nath Kovind and he will take charge after incumbent Rajiv Mehrishi completes his term on Friday, the notification said.

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 08:42 IST

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, Hindustan Times New Delhi

As the CAG, Murmu will be responsible for auditing all expenditures of the state and central governments. Murmu will hold the post for six years or till he turns 65. (PTI file phot)

Girish Chandra Murmu has been appointed the Comptroller Auditor General (CAG) of India, a notification issued by the ministry of finance said on Thursday, a day after he stepped down as the lieutenant-governor of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Murmu has been appointed by President Ram Nath Kovind and he will take charge after incumbent Rajiv Mehrishi completes his term on Friday, the notification said.

As the CAG, Murmu will be responsible for auditing all expenditures of the state and central governments. Murmu will hold the post for six years or till he turns 65.

According to the Constitution, he cannot hold any government office following the completion of his tenure as CAG.



Murmu took charge as the first L-G of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on October 31, 2019, after the erstwhile state was stripped of its special status under Article 370 by the central government on August 5 last year, and split into two Union territories — J&K and Ladakh.

Before his posting in J&K, Murmu served as the expenditure secretary in the Union finance ministry.

Former Union minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader from Uttar Pradesh Manoj Sinha was named as Murmu’s replacement as the new L-G of J&K on Thursday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

3 Covid-19 vaccine candidates set to enter final stage of trial
Aug 07, 2020 09:18 IST
Intel suffers a massive breach, 20GB of confidential data leaked
Aug 07, 2020 09:11 IST
Who is Gagandeep Gambhir, IPS officer supervising CBI probe in Sushant case
Aug 07, 2020 09:10 IST
News updates from Hindustan Times: Recovered Covid patients return to hospitals with respiratory illnesses and all the latest news
Aug 07, 2020 09:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.